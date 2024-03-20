About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
1 in 4 Hesitate to Address Workplace Stress and Burnout Issues

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 20 2024 11:38 PM

One out of every four employees, equivalent to a quarter of the workforce, struggles to address mental health concerns such as stress, burnout, () anxiety, or depression in the workplace.
The report by Great Place To Work India, a workplace assessment and recognition organization, is based on a survey of more than 18.5 lakh employees from over 210 companies across 18 industries in 2023.

Employee wellbeing -- a concept that went from a niche idea to a boardroom priority -- has reached a critical juncture. This year's data reveals a concerning 2-point decline in overall satisfaction, coupled with a 3-point increase in burnout experiences. It's a stark reminder that true well-being isn't a one-time initiative but a continuous journey that requires unwavering commitment,” said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work, India, in a statement.

Addressing Mental Health Challenges Across Industries

“While industries like construction and retail are leading the charge, the decline in mental health support, professional growth and development, and effective management and engagement highlights areas demanding collective action. It's no secret that the fear of judgement often prevents even one in four employees from voicing issues like stress, burnout, or anxiety. This silence underscores the need for a more transparent and supportive environment,” Yeshasvini added.

Further, the report also showed that more than 80 percent of employees report having a positive sense of community at their workplace, but workers aged 25 or below reported the lowest sense of community.

Source-IANS
