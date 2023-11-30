About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

AI Tool Precisely Detects Postpartum Hemorrhage

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 30, 2023 at 2:21 PM
AI Tool Precisely Detects Postpartum Hemorrhage

Flan-T5, an AI tool exhibited 95 percent accuracy in identifying patients with postpartum hemorrhage and resulted in detecting 47 percent more patients with the condition compared to standard methods of tracking through billing codes.

This new study was conducted by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital and published in npj Digital Medicine (1 Trusted Source
Zero-shot Interpretable Phenotyping of Postpartum Hemorrhage Using Large Language Models

Go to source).

AI Tool Steps-Up Postpartum Hemorrhage Diagnosis

Postpartum hemorrhage is the leading cause of maternal mortality and morbidity worldwide and a common pregnancy complication. This serious medical condition is understudied and not universally defined or well represented in health records.

Postpartum Hemorrhage

Postpartum Hemorrhage


Excessive hemorrhage after delivering a baby can be an emergency, leading to shock and even death if not arrested. Can this be prevented?
Advertisement


The study used the large language model Flan-T5 to extract medical concepts from electronic health records in order to better define and identify the populations impacted by postpartum hemorrhage.

"We need better ways to identify the patients that have this complication, as well as the different clinical factors associated with it," said corresponding author Vesela Kovacheva, MD, of the Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine.
Wearable Optical Device Helps Early Detection of Postpartum Hemorrhage

Wearable Optical Device Helps Early Detection of Postpartum Hemorrhage


Laser speckle wearable gadget helps in the early detection of postpartum hemorrhage, potentially reducing maternal mortality rates.
Advertisement

"There are so many amazing large language models being developed right now, and this approach could be used with other conditions and diseases."

The emergence of artificial intelligence tools in healthcare has been groundbreaking and has the potential to positively reshape the continuum of care. Mass General Brigham, as one of the nation's top integrated academic health systems and largest innovation enterprises, is leading the way in conducting rigorous research on new and emerging technologies to inform the responsible incorporation of AI into care delivery, workforce support, and administrative processes.

Because conditions like postpartum hemorrhage include a large spectrum of patients, symptoms, and causes, the research team used the Flan-T5 model to analyze comprehensive information from electronic health records to help them better categorize subpopulations of patients.

They prompted the Flan-T5 model with lists of concepts known to be associated with postpartum hemorrhage and then asked it to extract them from the discharge summaries of a cohort of 131,284 patients who gave birth at Mass General Brigham hospitals between 1998-2015. This method achieved rapid and accurate results without the need for manual labeling.

"Ideally, we would like to be able to predict who will develop postpartum hemorrhage before they do so, and this is a tool that can help us get there," said first author Emily Alsentzer, PhD, a research fellow in the Division.

Next, the team plans to continue to use this approach to look at other pregnancy complications and hopes their work will help address growing maternal health crises in the United States.

"This approach can be applied to many future studies," said Kovacheva. "And it could be used to help guide real-time medical decision making, which is very exciting and valuable to me as a clinician."

Reference :
  1. Zero-shot Interpretable Phenotyping of Postpartum Hemorrhage Using Large Language Models - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-023-00957-x)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Using Pelvic Arterial Embolization Saves Lives and Preserves Uterus

Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Using Pelvic Arterial Embolization Saves Lives and Preserves Uterus


Pelvic arterial embolization or PAE, a minimally invasive, life-saving therapy, is a safe and effective treatment for postpartum hemorrhage, say researchers
Advertisement

Reduction of Severe Maternal Morbidity from Postpartum Hemorrhage

Reduction of Severe Maternal Morbidity from Postpartum Hemorrhage


Ways to prevent obstetric hemorrhage have been highlighted in the study.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a ...
AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no ...
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. ...
AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission
Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are ...

Latest Women Health News

Active Scrutiny of Cervical Lesions Fuels Long-Term Cervical Cancer Risk

Active Scrutiny of Cervical Lesions Fuels Long-Term Cervical Cancer Risk

Active surveillance of cervical lesions was associated with higher cervical cancer risk in the long term compared to its removal.
Contraceptive Pills To Go Over-the-Counter Sale in Japan

Contraceptive Pills To Go Over-the-Counter Sale in Japan

Japan initiated the trial of selling morning-after contraceptive tablets over-the-counter in an effort to lower abortion rates and solace for rape victims.
Urinary Tract Infections Surge in Indian Women Due to Ignorance

Urinary Tract Infections Surge in Indian Women Due to Ignorance

The rising number of urinary tract infections (UTIs) among Indian women can be attributed primarily to social stigma and a lack of awareness.
Auto-Immune Disease of Pregnancy Linked to Fetal Heart Disorders

Auto-Immune Disease of Pregnancy Linked to Fetal Heart Disorders

Pregnant women with Sjogren's or lupus syndrome have elevated anti-Ro/SSA antibodies which are linked to fetal atrioventricular block in the heart.
How Contraceptives Affect Fear-Controlling Area of Women's Brain?

How Contraceptives Affect Fear-Controlling Area of Women's Brain?

The fear-related brain morphology is influenced by both natural and contraceptive sex hormones, which relate to the fear-related mechanisms affecting women.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

AI Tool Precisely Detects Postpartum Hemorrhage Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests