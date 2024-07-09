In a world captivated by youth, Maye Musk stands out not just for her timeless beauty but also for her commitment to a lifestyle that defies age stereotypes. At 76, the iconic model and mother of Elon Musk credits her radiant appearance and vibrant health to her adherence to a flexitarian diet (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
What Is the Flexitarian Diet?
Go to source) — a balanced approach that prioritizes plant-based foods while incorporating meat in moderation.
What is Flexitarian Diet and Its BenefitsThe flexitarian diet offers a flexible approach to eating that blends the best of vegetarian and omnivorous diets. Centered around plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, it allows for occasional consumption of meat, fish, and dairy products in moderation. This balanced approach not only supports overall health by providing essential nutrients and fiber but also promotes weight management and reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. By emphasizing plant foods while allowing flexibility, the flexitarian diet is celebrated for its sustainability and accessibility, making it a practical choice for those looking to enhance their well-being without strict dietary restrictions.
‘#MayeMusk, 76, credits #flexitariandiet for her vitality! Embracing #plant-based goodness with occasional meats, she proves age is just a number. #ElonMusk #aging’Recently featured in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, marking the publication's 60th anniversary, Maye Musk shared insights about her dietary philosophy and its profound impact on her well-being. Reflecting on her journey, she recalled a pivotal time in her life when financial constraints led her to creatively nourish her family with hearty bean stews, enriched with diverse beans and an abundance of vegetables. This early experience shaped her approach to nutrition, emphasizing wholesome choices like whole wheat bread, subsidized in South Africa for its health benefits over pricier alternatives.
Tweet it Now
Maye Musk's dietary choices extend beyond mere sustenance; they reflect a conscious effort to prioritize health without sacrificing enjoyment. Despite her culinary adventures, which she humorously admits were not always gourmet, Musk now embraces a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables. This shift not only supports her physical well-being but also contributes to her glowing complexion—a testament to the adage that beauty begins from within.
While she enjoys the occasional dessert, Maye Musk maintains a disciplined approach to moderation, savoring treats in small portions and ensuring her overall diet remains balanced and nutritious. Her commitment to health transcends the kitchen; she maintains an active lifestyle with daily walks and home workouts, avoiding excessive strain while keeping her body fit and flexible.
Beyond diet and exercise, Maye Musk embodies a philosophy of embracing age gracefully. She navigates the challenges of aging with confidence, utilizing social media filters sparingly but preferring natural light for its authentic portrayal of her timeless elegance. Her approach underscores the importance of self-care and a positive mindset in defying societal expectations of aging.
Reference:
- What Is the Flexitarian Diet? - (https://health.clevelandclinic.org/what-is-the-flexitarian-diet)
Source-Medindia