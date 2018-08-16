medindia
Mysterious Enzyme to Stop Internal Bleeding Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 16, 2018 at 8:15 AM Research News
An enzyme that boosts platelet production and may work as a future therapeutic in thrombocytopenia condition, found Scripps Research scientists. The findings of the study are published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Mysterious Enzyme to Stop Internal Bleeding Identified

"This opens up new options for treating diseases of the blood," says Paul Schimmel, PhD, professor at Scripps Research and co-senior author of the study with Professor Zaverio Ruggeri, MD, of Scripps Research.

Previous research had shown that while the enzyme YRSACT has a crucial role in decoding DNA (a process called translation), it appears to have additional jobs in the cell. YRSACT was abundant in blood platelets, the cells that let wounds clog and heal. So, the Schimmel and Ruggeri labs sought to uncover why.

"Our animal study indicated accelerated platelet recovery, not only in antibody-induced thrombocytopenia, but also in radiation-induced thrombocytopenia," says study first author Taisuke Kanaji, PhD, MD, an institute investigator at Scripps Research.

So how does YRSACT work? The researchers found that YRSACT increases the production of large bone marrow cells called megakaryocytes, which are the precursors to platelets.

Until this discovery, thrombopoietin (TPO) was previously the only other protein known to increase platelets. Schimmel says a version of TPO is currently used as a drug to treat some cases of thrombocytopenia. However, TPO has limitations, making it unsuitable and hazardous in some clinical settings.

Showing that YRSACT could be useful in human patients posed its own challenges. Congenital thrombocytopenia is rare, and even finding the right blood cells to test in thrombocytopenia patients is like finding a needle in a haystack.

Remarkably, the Scripps researchers were able to team up with a group at the Center for iPS Cell Research and Application at Kyoto University to test a stem cell line developed from a thrombocytopenia patient.

"I think this was a beautiful collaboration of groups having distinct expertise to work together to accomplish our goal," says study co-first author Sachiko Kanaji, PhD, MD, a staff scientist at Scripps Research.

Their findings in these human cells further confirmed that YRSACT can control a mechanism in cells to produce life-saving platelets.

Taisuke Kanaji says the next step in the research is to understand the conditions-from infections to radiation-that prompt the body to activate YRSACT on its own.

Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

Thrombocytopenia

Thrombocytopenia

Thrombocytopenia or low platelet count develops when platelet levels fall below normal range caused by destruction of existing or newly formed platelets. TAR is a rare and inherited disorder.

Quiz on Bleeding Disorders

Quiz on Bleeding Disorders

Blood circulates through blood vessels. In case of an injury, bleeding can occur in the organ internally or externally. Under normal circumstances, the blood vessels constrict to reduce the blood flow and a clot is formed with the help of platelets ...

IPS Cell Technology Used for Modeling of Congenital Amegakaryocytic Thrombocytopenia

IPS Cell Technology Used for Modeling of Congenital Amegakaryocytic Thrombocytopenia

Researchers reveal that they have managed to induce iPS cells generated from a patient with congenital amegakaryocytic thrombocytopenia to differentiate into blood cells.

Study Says Romiplostim More Effective Than Standard Care for Immune Thrombocytopenia

Study Says Romiplostim More Effective Than Standard Care for Immune Thrombocytopenia

An FDA-approved drug to treat the rare autoimmune disorder immune thromobocytopenia (ITP) is more effective than earlier medical therapies in helping patients avoid surgical treatment

Bruises Symptom Evaluation

Bruises Symptom Evaluation

Do you have discoloration of skin? You may have a bruise due to rupture of small vessels under the skin without a tear in the skin.

Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They?

Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They?

Food preservatives are basically antimicrobials or anti-oxidants that help preserve food by destroying the microbes and stopping decomposition of food products.

Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the digestive tract (that extends from the mouth to the anus). Bleeding can range from mild to severe and life threatening.

Hemophilia

Hemophilia

Hemophilia is a rare single gene, X- linked disorder, which tends to run in families.

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand's Disease (vWD) is an autosomal dominant inherited bleeding disorder that occurs from birth and affects both sexes.

