Could a Sleep Hormone Help Treat Lupus?

A recent review published in Current Molecular Pharmacology highlights the growing interest in melatonin as a potential therapeutic agent for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a complex autoimmune disorder that can damage multiple organs (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Melatonin: Diagnostic evidence and therapeutic roles in systemic lupus erythematosus
Go to source).
Melatonin’s Immune and Kidney Benefits in LupusConducted by researchers from Iran University of Medical Sciences and UT Health San Antonio, the review suggests that melatonin—best known for regulating sleep and circadian rhythms, may also have important immune-modulating, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects that could help manage SLE.
The authors note that melatonin may be particularly relevant in addressing lupus nephritis, a serious kidney-related complication of the disease, opening new avenues for adjunctive treatment strategies in lupus care.
Lower Melatonin Levels Linked to Higher Lupus Disease ActivityMelatonin, produced by the pineal gland and other tissues, exhibits strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. The review highlights that SLE patients often have lower serum melatonin levels, which may correlate with increased disease activity. “Our findings suggest that melatonin could serve as both a diagnostic marker and a therapeutic agent,” said co-author Azam Hosseinzadeh.
Preclinical studies show melatonin can reduce renal inflammation and oxidative stress in lupus models. Clinical trials, including a randomized double-blind study, reported decreased oxidative stress markers like malondialdehyde (MDA) in SLE patients taking melatonin supplements. However, its impact on overall disease activity remains inconclusive.
Experts Call for Larger Trials to Define Melatonin’s Role in Lupus CareDespite promising lab results, the authors caution that more robust, long-term clinical trials are needed. “Melatonin’s safety profile and multifaceted effects make it a compelling candidate for adjunctive therapy, but we need to understand optimal dosing and timing,” noted co-author Mohammad Sheibani.
The review also emphasizes the importance of standardized sampling protocols, as melatonin levels fluctuate with circadian rhythms. Future research should explore melatonin’s role in preventing organ damage and improving quality of life in lupus patients.
