Metabolic Syndrome Patterns Reveal Which Groups Face the Highest Risk

Metabolic syndrome affects nearly 40% of adults, with sharper increases seen in older age groups and non-Hispanic Black populations.
Nearly four in ten adults in the United States were living with metabolic syndrome by 2023, with notable increases among older adults and non-Hispanic Black individuals, while overall prevalence remained largely stable over the past decade.(). Metabolic syndrome, defined by a combination of cardiovascular risk factors, is linked to higher illness and death rates. Changes in daily habits and interruptions in access to healthcare during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic may have influenced how common metabolic syndrome is, yet up-to-date national estimates have been limited.
The analysis published in The Journal of the American Medical Association focused on tracking how widespread metabolic syndrome has been among adults in the United States and how patterns have shifted over time.
Tracking Metabolic Syndrome Through National SurveysChanges in the prevalence of metabolic syndrome among adults were assessed from 2013 through August 2023. Information was drawn from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which included individuals aged twenty years and older.
Participation rates declined substantially over time, dropping from 68.5% in the 2013 to 2014 cycle to 25.7% in the 2021 to 2023 cycle. Adjustments were made using survey weights to account for non-response, and further evaluations showed no clear evidence that non-response distorted the results.
Criteria Used to Identify Metabolic SyndromeAdults were classified as having metabolic syndrome when at least three specific conditions were present. These included high triglyceride levels, high blood pressure, elevated fasting blood sugar or treated diabetes, increased waist circumference, and reduced levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.
High triglycerides were defined as levels of 150 milligrams per deciliter or more. High blood pressure included either the use of blood pressure medications or measured systolic or diastolic values of at least 130 over 85 millimeters of mercury.
Glucose Measures, Demographics, and Statistical ApproachElevated fasting blood sugar or diabetes was identified through the use of diabetes medications or fasting glucose levels of 100 milligrams per deciliter or higher. Race and ethnicity were self-reported by participants.
Prevalence estimates were standardized by age using data from the 2020 United States Census. Logistic regression models, including interaction terms, were applied to assess trends across survey periods and to examine differences among population subgroups.
Overall Rates and Changes in Individual Risk FactorsThe final analysis included 11,570 adults. When weighted to represent the national population, the prevalence of metabolic syndrome was 38.7%.
Rates increased from 35.4% in 2013 to 2014 to 38.5% in 2021 to 2023, although this rise did not reach statistical significance. A significant non-linear pattern was observed for high triglyceride levels, which fell from 23.7% to 20% by 2017 to 2020, before climbing to 25.1% in 2021 to 2023.
The remaining features of metabolic syndrome showed variations over time, but none of these changes were statistically significant. Overall, most individual risk factors remained relatively steady across survey cycles.
Age, Sex, and Race Related PatternsClear differences emerged when results were examined by age group. Among adults 60 years or older, the prevalence of metabolic syndrome rose markedly from 50.2% in 2013 to 2014 to 62.4% in 2021 to 2023.
Younger adults showed largely stable rates over time, and no meaningful differences were observed between males and females.
Socioeconomic Factors and Broader ImplicationsA significant increase was identified among non-Hispanic Black adults, while no notable trends were seen across poverty income ratio categories or most other subgroups. Some observed fluctuations may be due to limited statistical strength.
By 2023, about four in ten adults met the criteria for metabolic syndrome. While overall prevalence remained mostly unchanged over the decade, the rise in high triglyceride levels may reflect obesity-related lipid abnormalities, poorer dietary habits, or interruptions in medication use and preventive care during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.
Higher rates among older adults and non-Hispanic Black individuals may be linked to chronic stress, lifestyle factors, or reduced access to healthcare. Declining response rates and the cross-sectional nature of the data limit causal conclusions, pointing out the need for continued focus on healthy lifestyles, consistent medical care, and prevention strategies.
