A history of traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been associated with higher rates of self-harm, suicide and death than the general population, stated study that used data from Danish national registers.

Suicide Risk Higher in People With Traumatic Brain Injury

‘An increased risk of suicide was associated with those residents of Denmark who sought medical attention for traumatic brain injury (TBI) compared with the general population without TBI. ’

This observational study included nearly 35,000 deaths by suicide over 35 years, of which 3,536 (10.2 percent) had medical contact for TBI recorded as mild TBI (concussion), skull fracture without documented TBI, and severe TBI (head injuries with evidence of structural brain injury).The risk for suicide was higher among people with severe TBI, numerous medical contacts for TBI and longer hospital stays, with these patients at highest risk for suicide in the the first six months after hospital discharge. The study has several limitations, including no information on treatment received by patients with TBI and some people may not have sought medical treatment for TBI.Source: Eurekalert