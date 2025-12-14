Hepatitis B Treatment Market Set to Double by 2034

Hepatitis is liver inflammation, often caused by viral infection, that can damage the liver and lead to serious long-term health problems.
The global market for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) therapeutics across the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM) is projected to more than double over the next decade, reaching $3.2 billion by 2034, according to a new forecast from GlobalData (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Chronic hepatitis B therapeutics market to reach $3.2 billion across 7MM in 2034, forecasts GlobalData
Go to source).
TOP INSIGHT
The Chronic #HepatitisB (CHB) therapeutics market is set for a massive surge. New GlobalData forecast: Market size is projected to reach $3.2 Billion by 2034 across the 7 major markets, more than double its current size. This represents a significant investment in next-generation functional cure therapies. #CHB #LiverDisease #Hepatitis #PublicHealth #DrugDevelopment
Functional Cure Therapies Drive Forecasted Growth in Hepatitis B MarketIn its report, Chronic Hepatitis B Therapeutics: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis, GlobalData estimates the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%, rising from $1.5 billion in 2024. The expansion is expected to be driven largely by the anticipated arrival of functional cure therapies, which aim to achieve sustained viral control without lifelong treatment.
Stephanie Kurdach, Infectious Disease Analyst at GlobalData, noted that the current CHB market is dominated by nucleos(t)ide analogues, including entecavir, Gilead’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide), and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate. While these therapies effectively suppress viral replication, they require long-term daily use and do not provide a cure.
What Is Hepatitis B and How It SpreadsHepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and can become a long-term, chronic condition if not cleared by the immune system. It spreads through contact with infected blood or bodily fluids, including from mother to child at birth, unprotected sex, or sharing needles.
Many people have no symptoms initially, but chronic hepatitis B can lead to serious complications such as liver cirrhosis, liver failure, and liver cancer. While vaccines can prevent hepatitis B, current treatments focus on suppressing the virus rather than curing it, often requiring long-term therapy and regular monitoring.
“None of the CHB products currently in late-stage development are nucleos(t)ide analogues,” Kurdach said, highlighting a strategic shift by pharmaceutical companies toward novel therapeutic approaches.
According to the report, five late-stage pipeline therapies are expected to launch by 2034. These include GSK’s toll-like receptor 8 (TLR8) agonist bepirovirsen, Gilead Sciences’ TLR8 agonist selgantolimod, GSK’s small interfering RNA (siRNA) combination daplusiran plus tomligisiran, Aligos Therapeutics’ capsid protein inhibitor ALG-000184, and Arbutus Biopharma’s hepatitis B surface antigen inhibitor imdusiran.
These investigational therapies are designed as functional cure components, meaning they could be used alone or in combination with existing antivirals to achieve long-term disease control. GlobalData projects that by 2034, functional cure drugs will account for more than 65% of total CHB market sales.
Growth Outlook Tempered by Generic Competition and Falling DiagnosesMarket growth is expected across all seven major markets, with Spain, the United States, and France forecast to experience the largest increases over the period. However, GlobalData cautions that several factors could limit growth, including generic erosion as Vemlidy loses patent protection and faces generic competition, as well as a projected decline in diagnosed CHB prevalence.
Cost and accessibility may also pose challenges. “Functional cure drugs are projected to be more expensive than current therapies,” Kurdach said, adding that competition from established long-term antivirals and commercial barriers could slow adoption.
Despite these hurdles, GlobalData concludes that the late-stage pipeline presents a significant opportunity. Developers that can overcome clinical, cost, and access challenges may ultimately reshape the CHB treatment landscape and deliver transformative options for patients living with chronic hepatitis B.
Reference:
- Chronic hepatitis B therapeutics market to reach $3.2 billion across 7MM in 2034, forecasts GlobalData - (https://www.globaldata.com/media/pharma/chronic-hepatitis-b-therapeutics-market-to-reach-3-2-billion-across-7mm-in-2034-forecasts-globaldata/)
Source-Medindia