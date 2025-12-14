Hepatitis B Treatment Market Set to Double by 2034

TOP INSIGHT

The Chronic #HepatitisB (CHB) therapeutics market is set for a massive surge. New GlobalData forecast: Market size is projected to reach $3.2 Billion by 2034 across the 7 major markets, more than double its current size. This represents a significant investment in next-generation functional cure therapies. #CHB #LiverDisease #Hepatitis #PublicHealth #DrugDevelopment