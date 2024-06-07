About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Dehydration: Ten Foods and Drinks to Watch Out For

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 7 2024 9:59 AM

Highlights:
  • High-sodium foods and sugary drinks can lead to dehydration
  • Incorporate water-rich fruits and vegetables into your diet
  • Stay hydrated with regular water intake, especially during hot weather and exercise
Dehydration occurs when your body loses more fluids than it takes in. While sweating, diarrhea, and vomiting are common causes, certain foods and drinks can also contribute to dehydration (1 Trusted Source
Foods and drinks that dehydrate you

Go to source).

Advertisement

Dehydrating Foods and Beverages

  1. Fast Food: High in sodium, which increases urine production to remove excess salt from the bloodstream.
  2. Alcohol: Acts as a diuretic, increasing urine output and fluid loss. Be mindful of your intake and alternate alcoholic drinks with water.
  3. Sugary Drinks: While not directly dehydrating, sugary drinks can replace water intake and lead to dehydration. They can also negatively affect kidney health.
  4. Energy Drinks: Often high in caffeine and sugar, both of which can increase urination and dehydration. Energy drinks can also have serious health risks.
  5. Chips and Pretzels: Salty snacks are a major source of sodium in many diets. Excess sodium intake can lead to dehydration.
  6. Pizza: A major source of dietary sodium. Opt for less salty toppings like vegetables to reduce your sodium intake.
  7. Processed Meats: High in sodium due to preservation methods. Limit processed meats to improve your hydration and overall health.
  8. Restaurant and Takeout Foods: Often loaded with sodium. Be mindful of sodium content when choosing takeout meals.
  9. Salty Condiments: Condiments like soy sauce and ketchup can be surprisingly high in sodium. Choose lower-sodium alternatives or make your own condiments at home.
  10. Highly Caffeinated Coffee: Very strong coffee may increase urine output, but moderate coffee consumption likely doesn't have this effect.

Advertisement
Hydrating Foods to Include in Your Diet

Now that you know the dehydration downers, here are some superstar hydrators to add to your summer diet:
  • Watermelon, Honeydew : These juicy fruits are over 90% water, making them a perfect way to cool down and hydrate.
  • Cucumber and Celery: These refreshing veggies are packed with water and low in calories. Snack on them plain or add them to salads and smoothies.
  • Tomato Triumph: Tomatoes are another water-rich superstar. Enjoy them fresh, in salads, or in gazpacho for a cool and hydrating summer soup.
  • Berry Bonanza: Strawberries, blueberries, and other berries are delicious and hydrating. Add them to yogurt, cereal, or enjoy them on their own.
  • Tropical Twists: Pineapple and Citrus Fruits: These tropical fruits are not only refreshing but also high in water content. Enjoy them sliced or juiced (but limit added sugar).

Advertisement
Staying Hydrated: Beyond the Basics

  • Water: Your Daily Dose of Hydration: Aim for 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) for women and 15 cups (3.7 liters) for men.
  • Flavor Boost: Spruce up your water with slices of lemon, cucumber, or berries.
  • Listen to Your Thirst: Don't wait until you're parched to drink. Sip water throughout the day.
  • Heat and Exercise: Be extra mindful of hydration during hot weather and exercise. Increase your water intake accordingly.
By following these tips and being aware of sneaky dehydrators, you can stay cool, hydrated, and enjoy all the fun that summer has to offer!

Reference:
  1. Foods and drinks that dehydrate you - (https://www.aquaidwatercoolers.co.uk/foods-and-drinks-that-dehydrate-you)

Source-Medindia
