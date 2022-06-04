About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Simple Self-Care Tips to Stay Healthy During Summer

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 6, 2022 at 7:03 PM
Highlights:

    Summer is here. Here are a few easy and simple summer care tips to follow and protect yourself from the scorching heat.

    The summer heat is not only physically exhausting and uncomfortable, but it also puts us at risk for ailments like skin irritation, rashes, fever, dehydration, and food poisoning. While the summer heat is enjoyable, it is vital that we do not disregard our health. Extra care must be made to battle the heat and stay fit and healthy during this season.

Consume plenty of water: Summer heat and sweat can dehydrate your body, resulting in unfavorable health outcomes such as fever and chills. Drink at least 2 to 3 liters of water per day to keep yourself hydrated.

Take precautions to avoid heatstroke: Another major issue that older adults face during the hot summer months is heatstroke. The main reason that older adults are more vulnerable to this is that their bodies do not adjust to temperature changes as quickly. High fever, nausea, vomiting, headache, and dizziness are all common symptoms of heatstroke.
Light and comfortable attires: In the summer, it is best to dress in breathable and lightweight clothing to keep your body temperature regulated in the hot sun. Instead of heavy clothing, choose natural fabrics such as cotton and linen.

Indoor stays are best: Outdoor activities should be limited to the cooler parts of the day, such as early mornings before 11 a.m. or late evenings after 5 p.m.

Eat healthy and light: Consume small, frequent meals. Heavy meals with high carbohydrate and fat content generate a lot of heat in the body. Concentrate on fresh fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as oranges, watermelon, tomatoes, and so on.

Protect your eyes: Wear protective eyewear to protect your eyes from the harsh sunlight at work and at play. When going outside, wear sunglasses that block at least 99 percent of UV rays.

Avoid Alcohol and Caffeine: Alcohol, fizzy drinks, and coffee can all dehydrate you quickly. If at all possible, try to limit your intake of these popular beverages, especially during hot weather. A good substitute is a plain or flavored water.



Source: IANS
What's New on Medindia
World Health Day 2022 — "Our Planet, Our Health"
How to Reduce Blood Sugar Spikes After Meals
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
