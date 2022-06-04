About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Health Day 2022 â€” â€œOur Planet, Our Healthâ€
World Health Day 2022 — “Our Planet, Our Health”

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 6, 2022 at 5:03 PM
Highlights:
  • World Health Day is observed annually on the 7th of April to construct attention on global health issues
  • Overall societal well-being is obligatory for a healthy planet
  • Hence, to foster urgent health actions, the 2022 theme for World Health Day is “Our Planet, Our Health.”

World Health Day is celebrated on the 7th of April every year to draw attention to a global health concern. The global health awareness day also scripts the foundation anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The 2022 Theme

Among the biggest health threat that humanity faces during this pandemic, are climate crisis , the burden of a polluted planet, and increased chronic diseases like cancer, asthma, and heart disease add on to the extreme health crisis.

The 2022 theme for World Health Day is "Our Planet, Our Health," which mandates global attention toward urgent actions for fostering a healthy planet and human life with a focus on societal well-being.

Environmental Burden

Avoidable environmental causes contribute to over 13 million deaths globally as per the yearly estimate of WHO. More than 90% of people are exposed to unhealthy air due to the burning of fossil fuels, and other social and commercial decisions that drive the health crisis.

Pollution and plastics also destroy our food chain due to their accumulation on the ocean beds and in the forest and mountains. Meanwhile, increased consumption of highly processed foods and an unhealthy lifestyle invites several diseases ranging from obesity to cancer.

Effects of Pandemic

Global havoc created by the COVID-19 pandemic has underlined the existing health inequities in today's world and the urgency for interventions toward societal well-being and overall health.
Attaining equitable health not only fosters a sustainable economy but also helps set stable goals for future generations.

Health Issues to be Addressed

Some of the chronic health crises that require global promotion are- The above is the view from Dr. Nimesh G. Desai, senior consultant in Psychiatry, and former director IHBAS and Dr. Kiran Melkote, orthopedic surgeon based in Delhi, India, and member of Association for Harm Reduction, Education and Research.

It is also equally important to adopt alternative harm reduction policies and reformative strategies against the 'cessation only approach' for tobacco.

'One approach (may not) suit all' according to Dr. Kiran Melkote, orthopedic surgeon based in Delhi, India, and member of AHRER — Association for Harm Reduction, Education and Research.

This mandates the availability of alternatives like vaping, lozenges, heated products, and patches to adult smokers.

Breathe-In Health

One may participate in several activities or share their stories about measures undertaken for protecting the planet and health through offline, or social media using the hashtag #HealthierTomorrow.

One may also approach governments, health corporations/facilities to facilitate their health venture or even participate in:

  • WHO's Health for All Film Festival

    — "Our planet, our health" award. You may vote and comment for your favorite film on the YouTube playlist using #HealthierTomorrow, #Film4Health, or even submit your short film for the "Our planet, our health" award between October 30, 2022 and January 30, 2023.
  • Another event that shows casts the visions and voices of a healthy planet: A Healing Arts Event for World Health Day 2022 is hosted on the WHO YouTube channel by Christopher Bailey, Arts + Health Lead @ WHO and Dr. Nisha Sajnani, founding co-director of the Arts + Health @ NYU on 5th of April, 9 am EST, 3 pm CET.
Converge toward the global health campaign with WHO to create a healthier planet for tomorrow!

References:
  1. World Health Day 2022 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-health-day/2022)
  2. World Health Day 2022 - Our planet, our health - (https://www.paho.org/en/campaigns/world-health-day-2022)
  3. World Health Day 2022 - Our Planet, Our Health - (https://www.chp.gov.hk/en/features/105537.html)


