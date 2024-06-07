Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, June 07). Nine Reasons the Weight Loss Mirror Isn't Reflecting Your Efforts . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 07, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/nine-reasons-the-weight-loss-mirror-isnt-reflecting-your-efforts-215961-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Nine Reasons the Weight Loss Mirror Isn't Reflecting Your Efforts". Medindia. Jun 07, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/nine-reasons-the-weight-loss-mirror-isnt-reflecting-your-efforts-215961-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Nine Reasons the Weight Loss Mirror Isn't Reflecting Your Efforts". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/nine-reasons-the-weight-loss-mirror-isnt-reflecting-your-efforts-215961-1.htm. (accessed Jun 07, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Nine Reasons the Weight Loss Mirror Isn't Reflecting Your Efforts. Medindia, viewed Jun 07, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/nine-reasons-the-weight-loss-mirror-isnt-reflecting-your-efforts-215961-1.htm.