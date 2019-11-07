Sugary Drinks May Up Cancer Risk

The study was designed to detect any association between consumption of sugary drinks, fruit juices (100% concentrate) or artificially sweetened drinks and risk of overall cancer, as well as breast, colorectal and prostate cancers

101,257 healthy French adults were included in the study from the NutriNet-Santé cohort

The study participants included 21 percent males and 79 percent females

42 years was the average age of the participants at the time of inclusion

A minimum of two 24-hour online validated dietary questionnaires was completed by the participants

Questionnaires measured the daily intake of 3,300 different foods and beverages

Maximum follow-up period was 9 years (2009-2018)

Daily intake of sugary drinks, juices (100% concentrate), or artificially sweetened drinks were calculated from the raw data

First cases of cancer reported by the participants were verified by medical records and linked to national health insurance databases

The following established cancer risk factors were taken into account:

Age



Sex



Smoking status



Family history of cancer



Educational attainment



Physical activity level

Average daily intake of sugary drinks was higher in men than in women - 90.3 ml vs. 74.6 ml

74.6 ml 2,193 first cases of cancer were detected and validated during follow-up, including the following:

Breast cancer: 693 cases



Prostate cancer: 291 cases



Colorectal cancer: 166 cases

59 years was the average age of cancer diagnosis

100 ml increase in daily intake of sugary drinks led to a 18 percent increase in overall cancer risk and 22 percent increase in breast cancer risk

Consumption of sugary drinks after segregation into (i) fruit juices and (ii) other sugary drinks, led to increased overall cancer risk in case of both types of drinks

No association was observed for prostate and colorectal cancers, possibly due to a lesser number of cases for these two cancers

Artificially sweetened drinks did not show any association with increased cancer risk

Effect on visceral fat, surrounding vital organs like the pancreas and liver

Effect on blood sugar levels

Effect on inflammatory markers

The sample size of the study was sufficiently large (n = 101,257)

The large sample size enabled adjustments for a wide variety of potentially influential factors

The study results essentially remained unchanged upon further rigorous evaluation, indicating that the findings could withstand scrutiny

Since this was an observational study, the cause couldn't be established

Misclassification of beverages could have taken place

Every new cancer case may not have been detected

