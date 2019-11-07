Sugary Drinks May Up Cancer Risk

The study findings
support the expanding body of evidence, indicating that reducing consumption of
sugary drinks, coupled with taxation and marketing restrictions, could
contribute to a reduction in the incidence of cancer.
The consumption of
sugary drinks has increased dramatically worldwide over the past several
decades, which has led to an increased incidence of obesity. Obesity, in turn,
has been linked to an increased risk of
. However, very few studies have been carried out on sugary drinks and
cancer risk. The present study fills this knowledge gap.
Study Design
Study Findings
- The study was
designed to detect any association between consumption of sugary drinks,
fruit juices (100% concentrate) or artificially sweetened drinks and risk
of overall cancer, as well as breast, colorectal and prostate cancers
- 101,257 healthy French adults were included in the
study from the NutriNet-Santé cohort
- The study participants included 21
percent males and 79 percent females
- 42 years was the average age of
the participants at the time of inclusion
- A minimum of two 24-hour online
validated dietary questionnaires was completed by
the participants
- Questionnaires measured the daily
intake of 3,300 different foods and beverages
- Maximum follow-up period was 9
years (2009-2018)
- Daily intake of sugary drinks,
juices (100% concentrate), or artificially sweetened drinks were
calculated from the raw data
- First cases of cancer reported by
the participants were verified by medical records and linked to national
health insurance databases
- The following established cancer
risk factors were taken into account:
- Age
- Sex
- Smoking status
- Family history of cancer
- Educational attainment
- Physical activity level
Interpretation of the Study Findings
- Average daily intake of sugary drinks was higher in
men than in women - 90.3 ml vs.
74.6 ml
- 2,193 first cases of cancer were detected and
validated during follow-up, including the following:
- 59 years was the average age of cancer diagnosis
- 100 ml increase in daily intake of sugary drinks
led to a 18 percent increase in overall cancer risk and 22 percent
increase in breast cancer risk
- Consumption of sugary drinks after segregation into
(i) fruit juices and (ii) other sugary drinks, led to increased overall
cancer risk in case of both types of drinks
- No association was observed for prostate and
colorectal cancers, possibly due to a lesser number of cases for these two
cancers
- Artificially sweetened drinks did not show any
association with increased cancer risk
The study findings may be interpreted in the light of the
effect of sugar in the drinks on the following parameters, all of which are
linked to increased risk of cancer:
- Effect on visceral fat, surrounding vital organs
like the pancreas and liver
- Effect on blood sugar levels
- Effect on inflammatory markers
The authors believe
that other chemical compounds such as additives in certain types of sodas could
also play a role in carcinogenesis.
Strengths of the Study
Limitations of the Study
- The sample size of the study was sufficiently large
(n = 101,257)
- The large sample size enabled adjustments for a
wide variety of potentially influential factors
- The study results essentially remained unchanged
upon further rigorous evaluation, indicating that the findings could
withstand scrutiny
- Since this was an observational study, the cause
couldn't be established
- Misclassification of beverages could have taken
place
- Every new cancer case may not have been detected
Concluding Remarks
The authors felt that the results need to be replicated in
large scale studies in order to unequivocally say that there is a definite link
between sugary drinks and cancer.
They conclude: "These data support the relevance of existing
nutritional recommendations to limit sugary drink consumption, including 100
percent fruit juice, as well as policy actions, such as taxation and marketing
restrictions targeting sugary drinks, which might potentially contribute to the
reduction of cancer incidence."
Funding Source
The study was funded by the Ministry of Health, Public Health France,
the National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), the National
Institute of Agronomic Research (INRA), and the National Conservatory of Arts
and Crafts, France.
Source: Medindia