Men Who Undergo Facial Plastic Surgery are More Attractive and Trustworthy

Public Perceptions About Men After Facial Cosmetic Surgery
The study was undertaken by the
senior investigator, Michael J. Reilly, MD, an associate
professor of otolaryngology at Georgetown's School of Medicine and plastic
surgeon along with another Georgetown plastic surgeon, Steven P. Davison, MD,
who is also the study co-author.
- During the study,
24 men had facial
cosmetic surgery by one of the above two surgeons
- The various procedures done included
face-lift, brow-lift, neck-lift, nose reshaping
(rhinoplasty), upper eyelid lift (upper blepharoplasty), reduction of
lower eyelids (lower blepharoplasty), and/or a chin implant
- All the participants paid for their
own surgery, and consented to the use of their photographs taken before
and after the procedure for research purposes.
- Six surveys each of which including
eight photographs (4 before surgery, 4 after surgery were conducted. No survey
contained both pictures of the same person (i.e. before and after)
- The photographs were seen and
reviewed by over 150 participants (mostly white, between 25-34 years
having a college degree) without knowing the reason for the survey. They
were required to grade their opinion of each patient's personality
characteristics such as likability, risk-taking, sociability,
aggressiveness, reliability, and physical traits such as attractiveness
and masculinity.
- The study team designed a complex
model to determine the perceptions of the survey takers to a specific
surgical procedure, for example, rhinoplasty (nose job), while hiding
other facial procedures that may have been done
Key Findings of the Study
- The team found that chin lift was the only operation that had no
effect on perceived attractiveness, personality or
masculinity (perhaps because very few patients opted for this operation)
- The perceived effects on the
patient's personality for various cosmetic facial procedures included the
following
- Brow-lift -- more risk-taking
nature and being extroverted
- Face-lift -- increased
reliability and likability
- Upper eyelid lift -- increased
likability and reliability
- Lower eyelid reduction-- Less
risk-taking
- Neck-lift -perceived as being more
masculine and extroverted
- Nose - more attractive
The findings of the study suggest that cosmetic facial surgery in men enhances public perception about their persona,
with significant difference seen in their attractiveness, social skills, likable
nature and reliability but not significant differences
changes in perception of masculinity.
In contrast,
a study of similar facial cosmetic surgery impact on society in women in 2015
demonstrated a significant rise in society's perception of their femininity
following the procedure.
Michael J. Reilly said:
"Taken together, our findings suggest that both men and
women undergoing facial cosmetic surgery can experience not only improved
perception of attractiveness, but other positive changes in society's
perception of their persona."
Cosmetic
Surgery is No Longer Only for Women Men are increasingly becoming more
concerned about their appearance
and personality and are opting to
have cosmetic procedures done to change something they don't like when looking
into the mirror.
In the past decade, there has been an
exponential rise in men having cosmetic surgeries in the US than ever before. The
American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS)
statistics reveal that,
over 1.3 million men went under the knife to alter their appearance in 2017
alone.
They account for about 15-20% of the cosmetic
surgery market in the US.
Facial features considered desirable in
males include prominent cheekbones and chin, and a square jaw and prominent
chin, while women like softer facial contours, round cheeks, bigger smile and
large, wide eyes. The reasons for the
sudden surge may be many including wanting to appear younger, seem more
confident or even the pressure of social media.
Scope
of the Study
Understanding the public
perception of men's personality and attractiveness following facial cosmetic
surgery will help patients and doctors alike to optimize the outcome of the
procedure.
In summary, men
undergoing cosmetic surgery are perceived to have improved personality traits
such as being likable, friendly, trustworthy and attractive.
References :
- Evaluation of Personality Perception in Men Before and After Facial Cosmetic Surgery - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1001/jamafacial.2019.0463)
