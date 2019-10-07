New Blood Test can Predict Who are at High Risk for Tuberculosis

Facts about Tuberculosis (TB)

TB is the leading cause of death from an infectious disease

TB is present in a quarter of the world's population, mostly in the latent form

Latent TB has a 10 percent risk of progressing to the active form

Pulmonary TB is the most common type, affecting the lungs, although it can affect any part of the body

Pulmonary TB is transmitted through coughing and sneezing

Sputum examination is the most common test for diagnosis of pulmonary TB

Alternative tests for TB are lacking

In patients unable to generate sputum, diagnosis is delayed and there is a higher chance that the disease has already spread

England has one of the highest rates of TB in western Europe

Rate of TB in the most deprived areas of the UK is over 7-times higher than in the least deprived

Technical Challenges in Developing the Actiphage Test

Study Design

Patients with active pulmonary TB

Patients with latent pulmonary TB

Patients with suspected pulmonary TB (1 st Control Group)

Control Group) Healthy individuals (2nd Control Group)

Study Findings

Actiphage was used to test all the participants twice, 12 months apart

73 percent of patients tested positive with Actiphage - much higher than expected

All participants in the control groups tested negative with Actiphage

None of the latent TB cases who tested negative with Actiphage developed active TB

Two out of three latent TB cases who tested positive with Actiphage, subsequently developed active TB 6 months later

Implications of the Study

Funding Source

Concluding Remarks

TB: New Blood Test for TB can Identify High-risk Individuals - (https://doi.org/10.1093/cid/ciz548)

The study was led by Dr. Pranabashis Haldar, who is a Clinical Senior Lecturer in the Department of Respiratory Sciences, University of Leicester, UK.The co-author of the paper was Dr. Catherine Rees, who is an Associate Professor of Microbiology at the School of Biosciences, University of Nottingham and Chief Scientific Officer at PBD Biotech, UK.(MTB), which is the bacterium that causes TB, is very different from common pathogenic bacteria. It grows extremely slowly, which makes it very difficult to grow in cell culture. Other advanced molecular biology techniques are also ineffective as the cell wall of MTB is so tough that it is difficult to extract the DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) in order to carry out genetic analysis for diagnostic purposes.The, on the other hand, is very unique and novel. It uses a bacteriophage (a virus that specifically attacks bacteria) that infects live MTB, and multiplies inside the bacterium and breaks open the cell wall from the 'inside', as opposed to being broken by force exerted from the 'outside', which is used in conventional methods of DNA extraction.which is quite fast, considering the complexities involved.The study included 66 participants, divided into the following four groups:With reference to the study findings, Haldar says:He adds:The study implies that the Actiphage test has some degree of predictive power for identifying MTB-infected people who may subsequently develop full-blown TB.The study was funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), UK.The research team is quite optimistic, based on the encouraging results, that the Actiphage test could be used as an effective tool for studying the dynamics of MTB infection in humans.Rees concludes:Source: Medindia