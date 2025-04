Is Brown Rice Too Brown?

Brown rice is healthier—unless it’s more toxic. This study explores the arsenic risk in your favorite “whole grain.”

Did You Know?

Nutritional Halo of Brown Rice

How Bad Is It?

What Should You Eat?

If you think brown rice is the healthier choice? Think again. Beneath its wholesome outer layer lies a hidden threat—. While brown rice has long been celebrated for its fiber and nutrients, new research reveals a toxic twist in the tale. What if your superfood isn’t as super as you thought?().Brown rice has surged in popularity as a go-to “health food,” praised for its rich supply of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Often marketed as the, it's embraced by wellness enthusiasts and featured in countless diet plans . But behind its wholesome image lies a. The same outer bran layer that holds its nutrients also traps this toxic element, raising concerns about its safety.Arsenic in rice comes in two forms—organic (less harmful) and, with brown rice containing significantly more of the latter. This is because arsenic accumulates in the bran, which brown rice retains but white rice loses during milling.Studies show U.S. rice tends to have lower arsenic levels than rice from many other countries, yet risks remain—especially for infants and young children, who consume more rice relative to their body weight.While brown rice offers undeniable health benefits, itsraises concerns that can’t be ignored—especially over long-term exposure in children and sensitive groups.Current research suggests the risks may outweigh the rewards for some, but limitations in data leave room for uncertainty. As consumption trends shift, there’s a growing need forto guide safer, smarter dietary choices.Source-Michigan State University