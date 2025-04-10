Care for newborns with opioid exposure through compassion, continuity, and long-term support.
When the tiniest patients face the toughest beginnings, compassion can be the most powerful medicine. At Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, a new wave of care is replacing judgment with hope — offering mothers and their newborns exposed to substances in the womb a fighting chance, not just for survival, but for a future full of support, connection, and love.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
One Time Opioid Use During Pregnancy Can Increase Risk of Birth Abnormalities
‘Did You Know?
Babies with prenatal substance exposure can thrive with early, non-judgmental intervention. #maternalcare #medindia ’
From Punishment to CompassionOklahoma Children's Hospital has enhanced the discharge process for
Discharge Planning and Home SupportA collaborative project aims to provide continuity of care for mothers and babies affected by substance use. The team, including physicians, nurses, social services providers, physical therapists, and occupational therapists, focuses on discharge planning and supporting the family at home.
The team reinforces soothing strategies in the hospital, such as providing a "
Developmental Care and Proven PracticesUniversity of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is implementing Little STAR, an early intervention program for babies exposed to prenatal substances, preparing caregivers for potential negative outcomes. Services continue up to age 7, part of a national effort to improve neonatal abstinence syndrome care.
