Wrapped in Care : Treating Opioid-Exposed Newborns

Care for newborns with opioid exposure through compassion, continuity, and long-term support.

Did You Know?

Babies with prenatal substance exposure can thrive with early, non-judgmental intervention. #maternalcare #medindia ’

From Punishment to Compassion

neonatal abstinence syndrome

Discharge Planning and Home Support

sleep sack"

Developmental Care and Proven Practices

Oklahoma Children's Hospital has enhanced the discharge process for patients through a project funded by the American Academy of Pediatrics, focusing on best practices and soothing techniques for mothers and babies. A collaborative project aims to provide continuity of care for mothers and babies affected by substance use. The team reinforces soothing strategies in the hospital, such as providing a "sleep sack" and teaching caregivers to console fussy babies. They also emphasize safe sleep at home, encouraging caregivers to use a crib instead of letting babies sleep with parents. University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is implementing Little STAR, an early intervention program for babies exposed to prenatal substances, preparing caregivers for potential negative outcomes, part of a national effort to improve neonatal abstinence syndrome care.