Wrapped in Care : Treating Opioid-Exposed Newborns

by Dr. Leena M on Apr 10 2025 5:38 PM

Care for newborns with opioid exposure through compassion, continuity, and long-term support.

Wrapped in Care : Treating Opioid-Exposed Newborns
When the tiniest patients face the toughest beginnings, compassion can be the most powerful medicine. At Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, a new wave of care is replacing judgment with hope — offering mothers and their newborns exposed to substances in the womb a fighting chance, not just for survival, but for a future full of support, connection, and love.(1 Trusted Source
One Time Opioid Use During Pregnancy Can Increase Risk of Birth Abnormalities

Go to source).

From Punishment to Compassion

Oklahoma Children's Hospital has enhanced the discharge process for neonatal abstinence syndrome patients through a project funded by the American Academy of Pediatrics, focusing on best practices and soothing techniques for mothers and babies.


Discharge Planning and Home Support

A collaborative project aims to provide continuity of care for mothers and babies affected by substance use. The team, including physicians, nurses, social services providers, physical therapists, and occupational therapists, focuses on discharge planning and supporting the family at home.

The team reinforces soothing strategies in the hospital, such as providing a "sleep sack" and teaching caregivers to console fussy babies. They also emphasize safe sleep at home, encouraging caregivers to use a crib or "pack and play" instead of letting babies sleep with parents.


Developmental Care and Proven Practices

University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is implementing Little STAR, an early intervention program for babies exposed to prenatal substances, preparing caregivers for potential negative outcomes. Services continue up to age 7, part of a national effort to improve neonatal abstinence syndrome care.

References:
  1. One Time Opioid Use During Pregnancy Can Increase Risk of Birth Abnormalities - (https://www.medindia.net/news/one-time-opioid-use-during-pregnancy-can-increase-risk-of-birth-abnormalities-176372-1.htm)


Source-University of Oklahoma


