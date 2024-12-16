About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Paracetamol: A Hidden Threat to Older Adults?

by Swethapriya Sampath on Dec 16 2024 3:08 PM

Long-term paracetamol use raises bleeding, kidney, and heart risks in older adults, especially those with osteoarthritis.

Long-term use of paracetamol is associated with a 24% increased risk of peptic ulcer bleeding and a 36% increased risk of lower gastrointestinal bleeding.
Paracetamol is a common medicine used to relieve pain and mild to moderate fever. It is the first-choice treatment for osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis is a chronic condition that causes joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. Paracetamol is often prescribed for its effectiveness, safety, and accessibility (1 Trusted Source
Paracetamol

Go to source).

Paracetamol Risks for Older Adults

A recent study has found that paracetamol which is generally considered harmless may increase the risk of gastrointestinal, heart, and kidney complications in adults aged 65 and older. Long-term use may increase the risk of gastrointestinal issues like ulcers and bleeding. The study was conducted by the University of Nottingham, UK, and published in Arthritis Care and Research.

The researchers examined health records of 1,80,483 people aged 65 and older who were repeatedly prescribed paracetamol (more than two prescriptions within six months). Their health outcomes were compared with those of 402,478 people of the same age who were never repeatedly prescribed the drug.

Paracetamol Linked to Kidney and Heart Risks

The use of paracetamol also increased the risk of chronic kidney disease by 19%, heart failure by 9%, and hypertension by 7%. The study highlights significant gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and renal side effects in older adults who were repeatedly prescribed paracetamol in the UK.

Paracetamol has been the preferred first-line treatment for osteoarthritis particularly in older adults who are more vulnerable to drug-related complications. With its limited pain-relief effect, prescribing paracetamol should be reconsidered.

Reference:
