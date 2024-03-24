17 Novel Genetic Variants Associated With Alzheimer's Identified



‘Among the 17 variants associated with Alzheimer's, the KAT8 variant emerged as the most notable. #Alzheimers #genetics ’

New Alzheimer's Risk Variants Across Diverse Populations

Key variants via the Alzheimer’s Disease Sequencing Project whole genome sequence data - (https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alz.13705)

US researchers have discovered( )The team from Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) and the University of Texas Health employed whole genome sequencing to find the 17 significant variants associated with Alzheimer's in five genomic regions.The results may help researchers to find rare and important genes and variants."By using whole genome sequencing in a diverse sample, we were able to not only identify novel genetic variants associated with Alzheimer's disease risk in known genetic regions but also characterize whether the known and novel associations are shared across populations," says study co-lead and corresponding author Chloe Sarnowski, Assistant Professor in the Department of Epidemiology at UTHealth.For the study, the researchers conducted whole genome sequencing on data including more than 95 million variants among 4,567 participants with or without the disease. KAT8 was linked with the neurodegenerative disease in "both the single and rare variant analyses".Associations were also found with several rare TREM2 variants, the team said.Source-IANS