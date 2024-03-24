About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
17 Novel Genetic Variants Associated With Alzheimer's Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 24 2024 3:04 AM

US researchers have discovered 17 new genetic variants potentially linked to Alzheimer's disease, providing a significant advancement for future treatment and prevention approaches against this neurodegenerative condition. ()
The team from Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) and the University of Texas Health employed whole genome sequencing to find the 17 significant variants associated with Alzheimer's in five genomic regions.

There are numerous genes that have been discovered that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease and indicate increased risk, aiding genetic counseling and better care.
The results may help researchers to find rare and important genes and variants.

New Alzheimer's Risk Variants Across Diverse Populations

"By using whole genome sequencing in a diverse sample, we were able to not only identify novel genetic variants associated with Alzheimer's disease risk in known genetic regions but also characterize whether the known and novel associations are shared across populations," says study co-lead and corresponding author Chloe Sarnowski, Assistant Professor in the Department of Epidemiology at UTHealth.

For the study, the researchers conducted whole genome sequencing on data including more than 95 million variants among 4,567 participants with or without the disease. KAT8 was linked with the neurodegenerative disease in "both the single and rare variant analyses".

Associations were also found with several rare TREM2 variants, the team said.

Reference:
  1. Key variants via the Alzheimer’s Disease Sequencing Project whole genome sequence data - (https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alz.13705)
Source-IANS
