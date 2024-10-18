About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic can Slim Down Addiction

by Adeline Dorcas on Oct 18 2024 12:12 AM

Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic can Slim Down Addiction
Weight loss drugs like Ozempic, can help individuals not only manage their weight but also potentially decrease their dependence on substances like opioids or alcohol.
People with opioid use disorder (OUD) or alcohol use disorder (AUD) who take Ozempic or similar medications for diabetes or weight loss have a 40% lower risk of opioid overdose and a 50% lower risk of alcohol intoxication compared to those who don’t take these medications, finds a new study.

The findings of the study are published in the scientific journal Addiction (1 Trusted Source
The Association Between Glucose-dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide and/or Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Prescriptions and Substance-Related Outcomes in Patients with Opioid and Alcohol Use Disorders: A Real-World Data Analysis

Go to source).


Alcoholism
Alcoholism
Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.
Advertisement

How Does Ozempic Support Weight Loss?

Ozempic is one of several medications, called glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists or GLP-1 RAs, that are prescribed to treat diabetes, obesity, and other weight-related medical conditions. The medications interact with a region of the brain – the mesolimbic system – to reduce appetite and trigger satisfaction after eating.

The mesolimbic system overlaps with the brain processes that govern addictive behaviors. This overlap suggests that GLP-1 RAs and similar medications might also alter the reward-response pathways associated with substance use. ‘Similar medications’ include glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) agonists like the weight-loss medication Mounjaro.

Until now, most of the existing research into using GLP-1 RAs and GIPs to treat substance use disorders consists of animal studies and small-scale clinical trials.


Advertisement
Can a Weight Loss Drug Curb the Craving for Alcohol?
Can a Weight Loss Drug Curb the Craving for Alcohol?
A recent study in mice found that a weight loss drug known as semaglutide can significantly reduce alcohol dependence.

Ozempic: A Game Changer for Opioid Use Disorder

This new large-scale human study looked at 503,747 people with a history of opioid use disorder (OUD), of which 8,103 had a prescription for a GLP-1 RA or GIP. The study found that people with OUD who had a GLP-1 RA or GIP prescription had a 40% lower rate of opioid overdose compared with those who did not have a prescription.


Advertisement
Ozempic (Semaglutide): A Diabetes Drug Gaining Popularity for Weight Loss
Ozempic (Semaglutide): A Diabetes Drug Gaining Popularity for Weight Loss
Are you wondering if it is safe to take Ozempic? This is your guide to know all about it.

Conquering Alcohol Addiction with Ozempic

The study also looked at 817,309 people with a history of alcohol use disorder (AUD), of which 5,621 had a prescription for a GLP-1 RA or GIP. The study found that people with AUD who had a GLP-1 RA or GIP prescription had a 50% lower rate of alcohol intoxication compared with those who did not have a prescription.

This study may introduce a promising new treatment for substance use disorders.

References:
  1. The Association Between Glucose-dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide and/or Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Prescriptions and Substance-Related Outcomes in Patients with Opioid and Alcohol Use Disorders: A Real-World Data Analysis - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/add.16679)


Source-Eurekalert
Semaglutide Can Help Quit Alcohol
Semaglutide Can Help Quit Alcohol
Studies indicate semaglutide, an antidiabetic, has potential to treat alcohol addiction. It acts on brain hormone which reduces pleasure related to alcohol.

Recommended Readings
Latest Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
View All
Advertisement