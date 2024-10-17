Nanoparticle Treatment: A Breakthrough Hope for Prostate Cancer Care



Gold Nanoshells and Prostate Cancer Treatment

A groundbreaking study has revealed a promising new approach to prostate cancer treatment. The nanoparticle-based therapy, guided by laser technology, has shown significant clinical success in early trials.The study, which involved 44 men with localized prostate cancer, used gold nanoshellss in combination with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasound fusion — an advanced technique that enhances MRI data — to precisely target and eliminate cancerous prostate tissue.Gold nanoshells are tiny particles, thousands of times smaller than a human hair, that can be engineered to strongly absorb specific wavelengths of light and generate heat. In this case, gold nanoshells were designed to accumulate in the tumors, allowing for highly targeted near-infrared laser treatment that heats and destroys the cancerous tissue while sparing surrounding healthy cells.This innovative method, called nanoparticle-directed focal photothermal ablation, successfully eliminated cancerous cells in 73% of patients after 12 months, as confirmed by negative biopsies in the treated areas. Importantly, the treatment was able to achieve these results while preserving key functions, including urinary and sexual health, and without observed side effects, marking a significant improvement in the quality of life for patients."Our findings represent a major step forward in prostate cancer treatment. This therapy not only effectively eliminates cancerous cells but also preserves key quality-of-life factors, which is a huge win for patients," said Jennifer L. West, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Virginia, an author on this paper and inventor of this technology."This study showcases the strength of interdisciplinary collaboration,” West continued. “Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cancer treatment, and it's exciting to be at the forefront of this innovation."This new cancer treatment is being commercialized by Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc., a company co-founded by Dean West.Source-Eurekalert