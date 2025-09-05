Cocaine Craving Drops Dramatically With Semaglutide in Animal Tests

Semaglutide decreased cocaine use, craving, and motivation in rats, making it a strong candidate for future treatment of cocaine dependence in humans.

Semaglutide suppresses cocaine taking, seeking, and cocaine-evoked dopamine levels in the nucleus accumbens



Semaglutide Tested on Self-Administering Rats

Abstinence Period Shows Drastic Drop in Craving

Expanding Role of Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Inhibitors

, has been shown toin rats ().Currently marketed under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy, the medication is emerging as a potential option for addressing cocaine dependency, a condition with no effective pharmacological treatments to date. These findings were published in the September edition of the peer-reviewed journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.Cocaine remains the second most widely used illegal drug in Europe. Data from the European Drug Agency reveals that approximately, representing 2.5% of that demographic. The United Kingdom ranks second globally for cocaine use, with around 2.7% of adults reporting usage. Despite the prevalence of the problem, no approved medication currently exists to treat chronic cocaine use effectively.Researchers from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden and the University of Pennsylvania, under the guidance of Professor Elisabet Jerlhag, conducted a study where. An experimental group of 10 rats received semaglutide before being given access to the cocaine lever, allowing researchers to measure its effects on drug-seeking behavior.According to Jerlhag, thecompared to untreated rats. This mirrors earlier results indicating. Jerlhag emphasized that this marks the first known instance of semaglutide demonstrating potential to curb cocaine dependence.Following a period of abstinence,. Additionally, their motivation to obtain the drug, measured by how much. These results point to a marked decline not only in immediate use but also in long-term craving and drive.Despite these promising results, researchers stress that the current findings are based on animal models. Further investigation is required to validate whether these effects can be replicated in humans. Larger studies and human trials will be necessary to confirm semaglutide’s efficacy in treating cocaine addiction, especially given the urgent need for pharmacological options.Semaglutide is part of a class of medications called glucagon-like peptide-1 inhibitors, which have revolutionized the treatment of obesity. Now, their influence may. These drugs, including similar medications like tirzepatide, are being evaluated for their broader therapeutic potential.Professor Christian Hendershot from the Institute for Addiction at the Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, who was not involved in the current study, described the findings as robust and significant. He noted that GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide could offer clinical solutions for stimulant use disorders and encouraged further clinical trials to evaluate their effectiveness in this area.Source-NewsMedicalLifeSciences