About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

French Bulldogs Have Higher Risk of 20 Common Health Disorders: Study

by Hannah Joy on December 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Font : A-A+

French Bulldogs Have Higher Risk of 20 Common Health Disorders: Study

French Bulldogs are at risk of developing 20 common disorders compared to other dog breeds, reports a study published in the journal Canine Medicine and Genetics.

To reduce the risks of breathing disorders associated with the typical shorter muzzle and flat head of French Bulldogs, the authors propose a shift to focus breeding towards more moderate characteristics.

Advertisement


Authors from the Royal Veterinary College (Hertfordshire, England) used records from veterinary practices across the UK from 2016 using the VetCompass database, including 2,781 French Bulldogs and 21,850 other dog breeds.

Dan O'Neill and colleagues compared diagnoses for 43 specific disorders between French Bulldogs and other dog breeds. The authors observed that French bulldogs were at significantly greater risk than other dogs for narrowed nostrils (42.14 times greater risk), obstructive airways syndrome (30.89 times greater risk), ear discharge (14.40 times greater risk), and skin dermatitis (11.18 times greater risk).
Advertisement

Of the French Bulldogs included in the study, the authors found that 1,764 (63.4%) were diagnosed with one or more disorder compared to 14,442 (66.1%) of other dog breeds. This suggests that French Bulldogs may have slightly lower odds of being diagnosed with a disorder in general but could also indicate owners are better at identifying health concerns in other dog breeds.

Despite having a higher risk of developing 20 common disorders, French Bulldogs had lower odds of being diagnosed with 11 out of the 43 common disorders compared to other dogs, including undesirable behavior, lameness and obesity. This highlights that the breed has the potential to move towards a healthier profile.

The authors suggest that selectively breeding away from the extreme high-risk physical features of French Bulldogs, such as shorter muzzles and skin folds, that are associated with health disorders could improve the overall health of the breed.

Dan O'Neill, Senior lecturer at the Royal Veterinary College and co-author, said: "Achieving meaningful changes to the typical look of French Bulldogs over time requires buy in from breeders and kennel clubs who publish breeding standards, but the biggest responsibility lies with owners who ultimately can demand dogs with more moderate features.

"The Kennel Club have recently updated the breed standard for the French Bulldog to move further away from elements of extreme conformation with evidence of health ill-effects. This is a very positive step to prioritize the health of dogs over human desires for how these dogs look and we must now continue this evolution of the breed towards a more moderate conformation."

The authors caution that their results are reliant on reports from veterinary practices and may not indicate how long each individual dog suffers with a disorder, or its severity. They also caution that owners may not recognize that snoring in French Bulldogs could be indicative of a breathing disorder and may not take their dog to the vets.

The authors conclude that kennel clubs, breeders and the general public need to work together to encourage the breeding and purchasing of French Bulldogs with less extreme features associated with poor health.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Do School Uniforms Improve Children's Behavior?

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Health Insurance - India 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Variant Detected in Dogs and Cats With Severe Heart Abnormalities
COVID-19 Variant Detected in Dogs and Cats With Severe Heart Abnormalities
A new study reveals that pets can be infected with the COVID-19 variant that rapidly outcompeted ......
Petting Therapy Dogs as Stress Buster
Petting Therapy Dogs as Stress Buster
Petting therapy dogs improved thinking and planning skills of stressed college students more ......
Household Noises can Stress Your Dog
Household Noises can Stress Your Dog
People are likely to underestimate their dog's anxiety. A new study shows that common household ......
Talented Dogs can Grasp New Words After Hearing Them: Study
Talented Dogs can Grasp New Words After Hearing Them: Study
Dogs can learn new words after hearing them only four times. However, primary studies to show that ....
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close