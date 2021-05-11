About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID-19 Variant Detected in Dogs and Cats With Severe Heart Abnormalities

by Dr Jayashree on November 5, 2021 at 11:43 PM
COVID-19 Variant Detected in Dogs and Cats With Severe Heart Abnormalities

Pets can be infected with the alpha variant of COVID-19, which was first detected in southeast England and is commonly known as the UK variant or B.1.1.7 is revealed in a new study published in the journal Veterinary Record.

The study describes the first identification of the COVID-19 alpha variant in domestic pets; two cats and one dog were positive on PCR test, while two additional cats and one dog displayed antibodies two to six weeks after they developed signs of cardiac disease.

Many owners of these pets had developed respiratory symptoms several weeks before their pets became ill and had also tested positive for COVID-19.

All of these pets had an acute onset of cardiac disease, including severe myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle).

"Our study reports the first cases of cats and dogs affected by the COVID-19 alpha variant and highlights, more than ever, the risk that companion animals can become infected with SARS-CoV-2," said lead author Luca Ferasin, DVM, Ph.D., of The Ralph Veterinary Referral Centre, in the UK.
They also reported the atypical clinical manifestations characterized by severe heart abnormalities, which is a well-recognized complication in people affected by COVID-19 but has never been described in pets before.

However, COVID-19 infection in pets remains a relatively rare condition and, based on observations, it seems that the transmission occurs from humans to pets, rather than vice versa.



Source: Medindia
<< New Causative Genes for Heart Defects Identified
Coffee Consumption may Affect Kidney Function >>

More News on:
Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women 

