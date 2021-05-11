COVID-19 Variant Detected in Dogs and Cats With Severe Heart Abnormalities

Pets can be infected with the alpha variant of COVID-19, which was first detected in southeast England and is commonly known as the UK variant or B.1.1.7 is revealed in a new study published in the journal Veterinary Record.



The study describes the first identification of the COVID-19 alpha variant in domestic pets; two cats and one dog were positive on PCR test, while two additional cats and one dog displayed antibodies two to six weeks after they developed signs of cardiac disease.