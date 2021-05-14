Petting Therapy Dogs as Stress Buster

, show stressed students exhibit improved cognitive skills after completion of the four-week-long program.
Human-animal interaction programs help by letting struggling students relax as they talk and think about their stressors. Through petting animals, they are more likely to relax and cope with these stressors rather than become overwhelmed. This enhances students' ability to think, set goals, get motivated, concentrate and remember what they are learning, said Patricia Pendry, associate professor in WSU's Department of Human Development.
The study also emphasized the physiological impact of Petting Animals for just 10 minutes
reduce stress in a short period.
Though regular stress management programs teach them to cope withs stress, Petting animals change their behavior with positive thoughts and actions.
Source: Eurekalert