by Jayashree on  May 14, 2021 at 8:39 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19: Post-Acute Rehabilitation
Post-COVID-19 syndrome , also known as "PCS," "COVID-19 long-haul syndrome" and "Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS COV-2 are conditions were patients experience symptoms such as mood disorders, fatigue and perceived cognitive impairment which affect their daily activities.

Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Activity Rehabilitation program (CARP) study about evaluation and treatment of patients with post-COVID-19 syndrome conducted 93 days after infection between June 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 with a mean age of 45 and 68% of them were female. .

the study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings reported that more than one-third of patients had difficulties performing basic daily activities and only 1 in 3 patients had returned to unrestricted work activity.
.
"Most patients in the study had no pre - existing comorbidities prior to COVID-19 infection, and many did not experience symptoms related to COVID-19 that were severe enough to require hospitalization," says Greg Vanichkachorn, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Activity Rehabilitation program and first author of the study.
.
< The most common symptom of post-COVID-19 syndrome is fatigue affects the thinking capacity and difficulty to do basic works results in abandonment, guilt and frustration feelings.


"Most patients with whom we worked required physical therapy, occupational therapy or brain rehabilitation to address the perceived cognitive impairment," says Dr. Vanichkachorn. .

As the pandemic continues, the need for rehabilitation is a key strategy to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the health and function of people with the help of health care providers.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Delays Treatment of Other Ailments
A new survey has found that high concern for COVID-19 infections resulted in delay in treatment of people with non-COVID ailments.
READ MORE
Multivitamins Put Women at Lower Risk of Covid-19
Taking supplements like multivitamins, omega-3, probiotics or vitamin D may lessen the risk of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in women.
READ MORE
Good Oral Hygiene Helps Reduce COVID-19 Severity
Simple oral hygiene measures could reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission from the mouth to the lungs and help prevent instances of COVID-19.
READ MORE
Substance Abuse Disorder
Substance abuse disorder is a dependency on substances that are hazardous when consumed in large quantities.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Substance Abuse DisorderPhysiotherapy