COVID-19: Post-Acute Rehabilitation

Post-COVID-19 syndrome , also known as "PCS," "COVID-19 long-haul syndrome" and "Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS COV-2 are conditions were patients experience symptoms such as mood disorders, fatigue and perceived cognitive impairment which affect their daily activities.



Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Activity Rehabilitation program (CARP) study about evaluation and treatment of patients with post-COVID-19 syndrome conducted 93 days after infection between June 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 with a mean age of 45 and 68% of them were female. .

‘Rehabilitation has a positive effect on recovery of COVID-19 patients.’





As the pandemic continues, the need for rehabilitation is a key strategy to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the health and function of people with the help of health care providers.







the study published inreported that more than one-third of patients had difficulties performing basic daily activities and only 1 in 3 patients had returned to unrestricted work activity."Most patients in the study had no pre - existing comorbidities prior to COVID-19 infection, and many did not experience symptoms related to COVID-19 that were severe enough to require hospitalization," says Greg Vanichkachorn, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Activity Rehabilitation program and first author of the study.< The most common symptom of post-COVID-19 syndrome isaffects the thinking capacity and difficulty to do basic works results in abandonment, guilt and frustration feelings.