Dr. Jayashree. G
Written by Dr. Jayashree. G
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Poor hygiene could be a risk factor for COVID-19 complications
  • Oral cavity plays a vital role in the transmission of COVID virus from an entry point to the lungs
  • Simple oral hygiene practices can reduce the chances of COVID-19 severity

Simple oral hygiene measures could reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission from the mouth to the lungs and help prevent the instances of COVID-19, according to a study published in the Journal of Oral Medicine and Dental Research.
Good Oral Hygiene Helps Reduce COVID-19 Severity
Good Oral Hygiene Helps Reduce COVID-19 Severity

The findings of the research suggest that specific ingredients of widely available mouthwash products are highly effective at inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus

Link between Gum Disease and COVID-19 Severity

Compared to a healthy oral cavity, people with gum disease have an increased presence of bacterial pathogens. The COVID virus evades the oral immune response, and penetrates the blood vessels and reaches the lungs, especially among people suffering from gum disease (periodontitis).


The COVID virus would pass through neck and chest veins -reaching the heart before being pumped into the lungs, said researchers.

Dental plaque accumulation and periodontal inflammation could further intensify the likelihood of the COVID virus reaching the lungs and causing more severe cases of infection.

"This model may help us understand why some individuals develop COVID-19 lung disease and others do not. It could also change the way we manage the virus -- exploring cheap or even free treatments targeted at the mouth and, ultimately, saving lives," said study co-author Iain Chapple, Professor at the University of Birmingham in the UK.

Simple oral hygiene measures - such as toothbrushing, mouthwashes, or saltwater rinsing help reduce gum inflammation, thereby decreasing the viral concentration in salvia.

Dentists recommend that people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 should immediately change their toothbrush and tongue cleaner upon recovery to protect them from chances of re-infection.

Tips for Good Oral Hygiene


References :
  1. Lloyd-Jones G, Molayem S, Pontes CC, Chapple I. (2021) The COVID-19 Pathway: A Proposed Oral-Vascular-Pulmonary Route of SARS-CoV-2 Infection and the Importance of Oral Healthcare Measures. J Oral Med and Dent Res. 2(1):1-25.
  2. Brian Z, Weintraub JA. Oral Health and COVID-19: Increasing the Need for Prevention and Access. [Erratum appears in Prev Chronic Dis 2020;17. http://www.cdc.gov/pcd/issues/2020/20_0266e.htm.] Prev Chronic Dis 2020;17:200266.


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Salivary Gland Cells: New COVID-19 Infection Site
Mouth plays a bigger role in SARS-CoV-2 infection than previously thought. When infected saliva is swallowed or tiny particles of it are inhaled, it can potentially transmit SARS-CoV-2 further into our throats, our lungs, or even our guts.
READ MORE
Low Rate of COVID-19 Among Dental Hygienists
A new research has revealed 3.1% of dental hygienists have had COVID-19 based on data collected in October 2020.
READ MORE
Is Coronavirus Airborne?
Transmission rates of SARS-CoV-2 are much higher indoors than outdoors and transmission is greatly reduced by indoor ventilation, air filtration, reducing crowding and the amount of time people spend indoors, wearing masks whenever indoors, ...
READ MORE
New Membrane Helps Regenerate Tissue and Bone for Gum Disease Treatment
Novel periodontal membrane may lead to more effective and reliable therapy for a severe gum disease known as periodontitis. This innovative technique helps regrow gum tissue and bone for treating periodontal disease effectively.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check–ups.
READ MORE
Halitosis
Halitosis is an embarrassing condition that affects a person’s self confidence. It is usually caused by bad oral hygiene.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Good oral hygiene is the to healthy teeth during old age. Correct brushing techniques and regular dental check-ups can help keep dental problems at bay.
READ MORE
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
Toothpaste contains various ingredients to remove stains, plaque and tartar, which helps to keep good oral hygiene.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

HalitosisDental Check-UpToothpaste: A Necessity of Daily LifeOral Care Tips for Aging TeethCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake