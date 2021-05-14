by Jayashree on  May 14, 2021 at 8:23 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Can Poor Sense of Smell Signal Serious Condition ?
Poor sense of smell a neglected sensory deficit unlike vision or hearing impairment, is now one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19.

A team of Michigan State University researchers analysed 13 years of health data from 2,494 older adults, ages 71-82, from metropolitan areas of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Memphis, Tennessee published in the journal The Lancet Healthy Longevity .

"About a quarter of adults 65 years or older have a poor sense of smell," said Honglei Chen, a professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics within MSU's College of Human Medicine.


The study participants were given a Brief Smell Identification Test, or B-SIT, using common smells to determine their sense of smell. Then, the participants were monitored for the next 13 years using clinical exams and follow-up phone calls to identify hospitalization due to pneumonia.

The study reveals the association between poor sense of smell and a higher risk of pneumonia hospitalization with 40 per cent higher among participants (with a poor sense of smell) who never had had pneumonia before and bout 50 per cent participants more likely to be hospitalised with pneumonia at any time point during the 13-year follow-up.

"This is just an example how little we know about this common sensory deficit," Chen said.

This epidemiological study gives insight to the vast health implication of poor sense of smell beyond Parkinson's disease and dementia.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Post-COVID Side Effect: Distorted Sense of Smell (Parosmia) Halts Mental Health
Parosmia - a sense of distorted smell may occur as a rare post-COVID side effect that affects people's mental and emotional wellbeing.
READ MORE
Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)
Phantosmia is a rare disorder that causes one to perceive nonexistent unpleasant odors, mainly smoky smells. It is caused by age, infectious diseases, mental health issues, brain tumors, among others.
READ MORE
Smell and Taste Disorders - Diagnosis - Treatment - Reference
Smell and taste disorders are common chemosensory disorders that are capable of affecting an individual's quality of life.
READ MORE
Dementia: Loss in the Sense of Smell, a Critical Indicator
Decline in multisensory functioning, especially in the sense of smell, increases the risk of cognitive decline. This is because the olfactory bulb, which is critical for the smell, is affected relatively early on in the disease.
READ MORE
Anosmia
Anosmia is the inability to perceive smell. Most patients with anosmia complain of losing the sense of taste (ageusia) and of not enjoying food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Anosmia