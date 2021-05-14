Can Poor Sense of Smell Signal Serious Condition ?

‘Attention to poor sense of smell can avert Pneumonia risk.’

The study participants were given a Brief Smell Identification Test, or B-SIT, using common smells to determine their sense of smell. Then, the participants were monitored for the next 13 years using clinical exams and follow-up phone calls to identify hospitalization due to pneumonia.The study revealswith 40 per cent higher among participants (with a poor sense of smell) who never had had pneumonia before and bout 50 per cent participants more likely to be hospitalised with pneumonia at any time point during the 13-year follow-up."This is just an example how little we know about this common sensory deficit," Chen said.This epidemiological study gives insight to the vast health implication of poor sense of smell beyond Parkinson's disease and dementia.Source: Eurekalert