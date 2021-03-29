Post-COVID Side Effect: Distorted Sense of Smell (Parosmia) Halts Mental Health

Although people recover within months, it can profoundlyaffect people's mental and emotional wellbeing especially when people develop parosmia (offensive smell) and are repelled by their own body or their relations'/ partners' odor.
Parosmia - Uncommon Side Effect of COVID-19
It was estimated that 47% of people with COVID-19 had smell and taste changes as per a review,
among which half of them reported developing parosmia. The side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine
may include headaches, body aches, or fever as an immune response.
It was reported that 84% of people who received the Pfizer vaccine in clinical trials had a reaction at the injection site, and 63% experienced fatigue.
However, a metallic taste following vaccination is far less common side effect lasting only a few days
and is not even included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
list.
People now come up to social media like Facebook to share their experiences and find a community experiencing this same ailment. This emphasizes the requirement of attention towards this rare side effect of COVID-19 that may help improve their management.
Studies report that this rare side effect of altered taste immediately follow the vaccine shot. The delay of this symptom accompanied by loss of smell may fairly indicate a solid sign of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Measures to Overcome Parosmia
- Abiding with a sense of distorted smell indeed alters the way you interpret the world around you, making familiar things alien. Initially, it may result in confusion and disheartening emotions
- But measure like olfactory training or smell training has arisen as a simple and side-effect free treatment choice for several causes of smell loss
- The technique lets the patient sniff at least four different odors twice a day every day for various months based on the concept of neuroplasticity
- Traversing out the triggers and patterns associated with parosmia may make it more manageable
- Establishing a support group on social media such as Facebook renders with prospects to share problems with people having similar issues and overcome mental distress
Source: Medindia