Worried Parents Increase Childhood Obesity Risk

Early childhood associated with fast growth period define child's weight gain. This crucial time need to be monitored by parents to shield their children health.



The European Congress on Obesity submitted their research by University College London analysing over 6,000 children data from long-term cohort study of 19,000 families and children born between 2000 and 2002. They examine the association between distress self-reported by mothers and fathers in early childhood (at 9-months and 3-years of age), and their children's weight (body mass index; BMI) and excess body fat (Fat Mass Index; FMI) changed from age 5 to 14 years. The researchers discovered that girls are sensitive to both parents self-reported distress during infancy; whereas boys seem to be influenced only by their fathers' distress.



"We know the first few years of life are crucial for healthy weight development, however we don't know exactly which psychological and social exposures during the early years put some children at greater risk of developing overweight in later childhood", says Kristiane Tommerup from University College London, UK, who led the research.



‘Early Social and Home Environments are Vital for Children Weight Development.’

Family Income; Parents employment and education level; Child's gestational age, birth weight, and breastfeeding duration also influence weight gain process in infants.



The shortcomings of this study are limited study population and did not explore other aspects of Parents' biological, social, and behavioural mechanism to influence children weight.







Source: Eurekalert Supportive aspects of household likealso influence weight gain process in infants.The shortcomings of this study are limited study population and did not explore other aspects of Parents' biological, social, and behavioural mechanism to influence children weight.Source: Eurekalert "We know the first few years of life are crucial for healthy weight development, however we don't know exactly which psychological and social exposures during the early years put some children at greater risk of developing overweight in later childhood", says Kristiane Tommerup from, UK, who led the research.

Recommended Reading Complexity of Childhood Obesity Unraveled The WHO has estimated more than 340 million children and adolescents ages 5-19 are overweight or obese. READ MORE COVID-19 Lockdowns can Worsen Childhood Obesity Lockdowns implemented across the world due to the novel coronavirus pandemic could exacerbate childhood obesity due to improper diet and sleep and lack of physical activity, reveals a new study. READ MORE Obesity Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults. READ MORE Battle of the Bulge The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab. READ MORE Body Mass Index Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat. READ MORE Bulimia Nervosa The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation. READ MORE Childhood Obesity Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively. READ MORE Diabesity With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes. READ MORE Hunger Fullness and Weight Control An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity. READ MORE Liposuction Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look. READ MORE Sleep Eating Disorders Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias. READ MORE