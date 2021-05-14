Worried Parents Increase Childhood Obesity Risk

"We know the first few years of life are crucial for healthy weight development, however we don't know exactly which psychological and social exposures during the early years put some children at greater risk of developing overweight in later childhood", says Kristiane Tommerup from
Supportive aspects of household like Family Income; Parents employment and education level; Child's gestational age, birth weight, and breastfeeding duration
also influence weight gain process in infants.
The shortcomings of this study are limited study population and did not explore other aspects of Parents' biological, social, and behavioural mechanism to influence children weight.
Source: Eurekalert