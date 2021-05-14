by Colleen Fleiss on  May 14, 2021 at 9:42 PM Coronavirus News
New Guidelines for Optimal Use of O2
The Tamil Nadu government has issued new guidelines for optimal usage of oxygen.

The guidelines issued on Thursday is valid for Covid hospitals, Covid health centres and Covid care centres. It states that the hospital or ward has to be classified into various zones based on the need of the patient.

Awareness boards mentioning "Do not waste Oxygen" must be prominently displayed in wards.


High flow nasal cannula devise which consume enormous amount of oxygen must be used only in Intensive care units(ICU) and oxygen can be turned off when not in use.

Attendants are to be discouraged from entering the wards and maintaining the oxygen flow, according to the guidelines which also stressed on the importance of medical professionals to be custodians of maintaining oxygen levels.

Across Tamil Nadu, people are witnessing huge lines of ambulances with patients who require oxygen administration and who don't get oxygen beds. Several NGOs and industries have joined hands together to provide oxygen in novel measures like "Oxygen Pandal" and "Oxygen Buses" to help people get oxygen even before being admitted in hospitals.

Source: IANS

Oxygen Supply Plays Key Role in Spreading Cancer Through the Body
Cancer cells need oxygen to survive, as do most other life forms, but scientists had never tracked their search for oxygen in their early growth.
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
Post-Nasal Drip

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Daily Calorie Requirements

