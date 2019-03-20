Amla Can Treat Diabetes Naturally: Here's How

‘Indian gooseberry, commonly known as Amla can be used as a miracle ingredient to fight diabetes. Eating just one amla a day keeps your blood sugar levels under control, promotes healthy weight loss, slows down aging, boosts your immune system and detoxifies your body.’

Eating just one fresh Indian gooseberry a day can keep your blood sugar at a steady level. If you find the taste too tangy or sour, try sipping a glass of water immediately after eating the fruit to give you a sweet aftertaste

If you find the taste too tangy or sour, try sipping a glass of water immediately after eating the fruit to give you a sweet aftertaste Drying the amla pulp, grinding it into a fine powder and incorporating the dry amla powder to your diet can lower your blood sugar levels

to your diet can lower your blood sugar levels Drinking amla juice daily can control high blood sugar and help you maintain healthy body weight

Amla is often used in Ayurvedic medicines due to its powerful antioxidant properties to prevent and cure numerous health conditions from head to toe.Ayurveda, the ancient Indian science of healing is now popularly used for treating a wide range of health problems. Many people with diabetes are now turning to complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) such as Ayurvedic medications to control their blood sugar levels and reduce the complications associated with high blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia).It is claimed thatAmla is also, which is essential for repairing of pancreatic tissues and weight reduction, which is an add-on benefit for people with diabetes. According to Ayurveda,Several research studies have suggested. A study tested on diabetic animals suggested that using amla extracts can cause blood glucose to drop. Another study on diabetic rats revealed that drinking amla juice may help treat certain health problems widespread in people with type 1 diabetes mellitus.Moreover, a 2011 study found that people - with or without diabetes - who consumedhad a significant decrease in both fasting and post-prandial blood glucose levels, showing that theAmla also containsthat regulates carbohydrate metabolism and may make the body more sensitive to insulin, which in turn helps keep your blood sugar levels within a healthy range.The University of Maryland Medical Center suggested thatWith a whole lot of health-promoting benefits, amla can be a miracle ingredient to fight diabetes naturally at home. However, consuming both medicines and amla together could significantly drop blood sugar levels and lead to further complications. Therefore, it is necessary to consult a doctor before you switch to amla.Source: Medindia