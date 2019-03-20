medindia
Amla Can Treat Diabetes Naturally: Here''s How
Amla Can Treat Diabetes Naturally: Here's How

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 20, 2019 at 5:20 PM
Highlights:
  • Indian gooseberry, also known as Amla can be used as a natural remedy to treat diabetes
  • Eating one amla a day can control your blood sugar levels and help you lose weight naturally
  • So, make sure to include this sour and healthy ingredient to your diet to fight a wide range of health conditions from head to toe
Indian gooseberry (Emblica officinalis), commonly known as Amla is an extremely sour tasting fruit and is widely used as a powerful ingredient in Ayurvedic preparations to treat many chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes.
Use of Amla in Ayurveda
Amla is often used in Ayurvedic medicines due to its powerful antioxidant properties to prevent and cure numerous health conditions from head to toe.

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian science of healing is now popularly used for treating a wide range of health problems. Many people with diabetes are now turning to complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) such as Ayurvedic medications to control their blood sugar levels and reduce the complications associated with high blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia).

It is claimed that eating amla berry rich in antioxidants can help slow down aging, boost your immune system and detoxify your body.

Amla is also low in calories and high in vitamin C, which is essential for repairing of pancreatic tissues and weight reduction, which is an add-on benefit for people with diabetes. According to Ayurveda, eating amla every day can help normalize metabolism and reduce the accumulation of fat, which helps in weight loss.

Is Amla Good for Diabetes?

Several research studies have suggested the potential anti-diabetic effects of amla. A study tested on diabetic animals suggested that using amla extracts can cause blood glucose to drop. Another study on diabetic rats revealed that drinking amla juice may help treat certain health problems widespread in people with type 1 diabetes mellitus.

Moreover, a 2011 study found that people - with or without diabetes - who consumed amla fruit powder had a significant decrease in both fasting and post-prandial blood glucose levels, showing that the Indian gooseberry may effectively help in managing diabetes.

Amla also contains chromium that regulates carbohydrate metabolism and may make the body more sensitive to insulin, which in turn helps keep your blood sugar levels within a healthy range.

The University of Maryland Medical Center suggested that amla can also be used as an effective traditional remedy to prevent pancreatitis.

How to Use Amla for Diabetes?
  • Eating just one fresh Indian gooseberry a day can keep your blood sugar at a steady level. If you find the taste too tangy or sour, try sipping a glass of water immediately after eating the fruit to give you a sweet aftertaste
  • Drying the amla pulp, grinding it into a fine powder and incorporating the dry amla powder to your diet can lower your blood sugar levels
  • Drinking amla juice daily can control high blood sugar and help you maintain healthy body weight
With a whole lot of health-promoting benefits, amla can be a miracle ingredient to fight diabetes naturally at home. However, consuming both medicines and amla together could significantly drop blood sugar levels and lead to further complications. Therefore, it is necessary to consult a doctor before you switch to amla.

Source: Medindia

