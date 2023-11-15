About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Respiratory Syncytial Virus on the Rise: A Winter Warning for Parents
Respiratory Syncytial Virus on the Rise: A Winter Warning for Parents

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM
Highlights:
  • RSV cases, especially among children, are escalating, with notable percentages recorded by the UK Health Security Agency
  • Despite its typically mild nature, RSV leads to a significant number of GP appointments, hospital admissions, and deaths, emphasizing the need for awareness
  • Dr. Conall Watson from UKHSA highlights the importance of recognizing symptoms, seeking prompt medical attention, and taking preventive measures, especially for infants

As the number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among children rises, parents are being warned to be on the alert for symptoms. This ailment is comparable to a typical cold, but it can be more dangerous for children, frail individuals, and the elderly.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections. RSV infection is usually mild and self-limiting but symptoms may be severe in young children, the elderly and those with a weak immunity.
It is more common during the winter months, according to recent numbers from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and the number of positive tests has grown to 10.7% overall and 39.4% for children under the age of five (1 Trusted Source
Epidemiology of respiratory syncytial virus in children younger than 5 years in England during the COVID-19 pandemic, measured by laboratory, clinical, and syndromic surveillance: a retrospective observational study

Go to source).

Prevalence of Respiratory Syncytial Virus

According to Wales Online, even though the illness is mild for the majority of individuals, it nevertheless causes approximately 450,000 GP appointments, 29,000 hospital admissions, and 83 deaths in children and adolescents in the UK each year (2 Trusted Source
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Go to source).

It can also be dangerous for the elderly and other vulnerable adults, with 175,000 GP appointments, 14,000 hospitalizations, and 8,000 deaths in the country each year.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Causes Respiratory Difficulties

"UKHSA surveillance shows that - as is expected as we head into winter - many young children are now requiring NHS assessment and care for conditions like bronchiolitis caused by RSV," said Dr Conall Watson, Consultant Epidemiologist at the UKHSA. RSV infections are typically minor, but in babies and the elderly, they can cause respiratory difficulties.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine for Infants and Elders Gets EU Approval
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine for Infants and Elders Gets EU Approval
European Medicines Agency has granted marketing authorization for Abrysvo, a vaccine to protect against disease caused by the respiratory syncytial virus(RSV).
"Initial symptoms in infants are similar to a cold but can go on to include breathing more quickly or noisily and having difficulties feeding. If your baby has a cold that is getting worse, or it is causing unusual breathing or problems feeding, call NHS 111 or contact your GP practice.

"As a parent, you should trust your own judgement and call 999 or go to A&E if your child seems seriously unwell. You can protect yourself and others by washing your hands regularly, using a tissue to catch coughs or sneezes and washing your hands afterwards, and staying away from others if you feel unwell. RSV is another reason why babies need protection from tobacco smoke as this is linked with more severe RSV infections."

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Signs and Symptoms

Anyone infected with RSV will typically develop symptoms four to six days after becoming infected. Among the key symptoms are:
  • A runny nose
  • Appetite suppression
  • Coughing
  • Sneezing
  • Fever and wheezing
  • Very young children who get infected may also exhibit irritability, decreased activity, and breathing issues
By their second birthday, nearly all children will have had an RSV infection, and most cases will resolve within a week or two. However, it cautions: "Call your GP practice or NHS 111 if you or your child is having difficulty breathing, not drinking enough fluids, or experiencing worsening symptoms."

References :
  1. Epidemiology of respiratory syncytial virus in children younger than 5 years in England during the COVID-19 pandemic, measured by laboratory, clinical, and syndromic surveillance: a retrospective observational study - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(22)00525-4/fulltext)
  2. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) - (https://www.ovg.ox.ac.uk/research/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv)

Source: Medindia
Nanobodies Found Effective in Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Nanobodies Found Effective in Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Nanobodies are used for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus and are effective in preventing the virus from entering the lung cells.

New Vaccine For Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections
New Vaccine For Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections
Respiratory Syncytial virus (RSV) infections can be treated using a new vaccine that contains a highly attenuated RSV strain to protect against the virus.
