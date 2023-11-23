Embrace Winter With These 7 Herbal Drinks to Boost Your Health

Amla is a Powerhouse of Vitamin C

Ginegr Helps Alleviate Cold and Flu

Saffron Improves Mood and Reduces Stress

Hot Toddy Reduces Winter-Related Discomfort

Ayurvedic Kadha Boosts Immunity

To prepare tulsi tea, steep a handful of fresh or dried tulsi leaves in hot water for about 5-7 minutes. You can enhance the flavor by adding a slice of ginger or a dash of lemon juice. Sip on this invigorating tea throughout the day to boost your immunity and uplift your spirits.Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a vitamin C powerhouse (3). During winter, when the risk of colds and flu is high, incorporating amla juice into your routine can provide a natural immune boost. Vitamin C is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system and protecting the body from infections. Amla also contains antioxidants that contribute to overall well-being.To make amla juice, blend fresh amla berries with water and strain the mixture to extract the juice. You can dilute it further or sweeten it with honey if needed. Consuming a small glass of amla juice daily can be a delicious and nutritious addition to your winter wellness routine.Ginger is a versatile herb that has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties, especially in alleviating cold and flu symptoms. Ginger tea is a comforting and warming beverage that can help soothe a sore throat, reduce congestion, and provide relief from winter ailments (4).To make ginger tea, simply grate or slice fresh ginger and steep it in hot water for 10-15 minutes. You can add honey and lemon for additional flavor and health benefits. Enjoy a cup of ginger tea throughout the day to keep your body warm and resilient against winter woes.Saffron, the exotic spice derived from the Crocus sativus flower, not only adds a rich and warm flavor to dishes but also offers various health benefits. Saffron is known for its antioxidant properties and its potential to improve mood and reduce stress (5). Saffron milk, with its vibrant color and aromatic essence, is a luxurious winter drink that can contribute to overall well-being.To make saffron milk, warm a cup of milk and infuse a few strands of saffron. Add a touch of honey for sweetness. This indulgent beverage can be enjoyed before bedtime to promote relaxation and enhance sleep quality.The hot toddy is a classic winter drink that has been cherished for its ability to provide comfort and relief from cold symptoms. This traditional beverage typically includes hot water, whiskey, honey, lemon, and spices. The alcohol in the whiskey can help relax the body, while honey and lemon provide soothing and immune-boosting properties.To make a hot toddy, combine hot water with a shot of whiskey, a tablespoon of honey, and a squeeze of lemon. Feel free to add spices like cinnamon or cloves for extra flavor. Enjoy this warming concoction in moderation to unwind and alleviate winter-related discomfort.Kadha is a traditional herbal concoction from Ayurveda that is specifically crafted to boost immunity and alleviate cold symptoms (6). It is a potent blend of various herbs and spices with antiviral and antibacterial properties. Common ingredients include ginger, cloves, cinnamon, black pepper, and tulsi. Kadha is a versatile drink that can be customized based on individual preferences and seasonal availability.To prepare kadha, simmer the herbs and spices in water for about 15-20 minutes. Strain the mixture and add honey or jaggery for sweetness. Drink this herbal infusion regularly during the winter months to fortify your immune system and ward off common winter ailments.Incorporating these herbal drinks into your winter routine not only provides warmth and comfort but also supports your overall health. From the immune-boosting properties of Amla juice to the soothing effects of saffron milk, each beverage brings its unique set of benefits. Embrace the winter season with these herbal elixirs, and let the natural goodness of these ingredients enhance your well-being during the colder months. Stay warm, stay healthy!Source: Medindia