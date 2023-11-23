About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Embrace Winter With These 7 Herbal Drinks to Boost Your Health
Advertisement

Embrace Winter With These 7 Herbal Drinks to Boost Your Health

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 23, 2023 at 1:51 AM
Highlights:
  • Amla juice and tulsi tea stand out for their remarkable immune-boosting properties, providing a natural shield against winter ailments
  • Turmeric milk and ginger tea, infused with potent anti-inflammatory compounds, not only warm you up but also combat cold and flu symptoms effectively
  • Indulge in the soothing effects of saffron milk or find comforting relief with a hot toddy or kadha—your ticket to relaxation and winter well-being

As the winter chill sets in, it's essential to fortify our immune systems and maintain overall well-being. In addition to warm layers and cozy blankets, incorporating herbal drinks into your daily routine can be a delightful way to stay healthy during the colder months. Here are some herbal drinks renowned for their health benefits in winter: turmeric milk, tulsi tea, Amla juice, ginger tea, saffron milk, hot toddy, and kadha.

Hyaluronic Acid: Your Skin's Best Friend This Winter
Hyaluronic Acid: Your Skin's Best Friend This Winter
Hyaluronic acid is extremely beneficial to the skin throughout the winter and is possibly the ideal component to incorporate into your skincare routine right now.
Advertisement


Turmeric Milk is Anti-Inflammatory

Known for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties (1), turmeric has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Turmeric milk, also known as "golden milk," combines the goodness of turmeric with the comforting warmth of milk. Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that may help alleviate cold and flu symptoms. Additionally, the warmth of the milk provides comfort and can promote relaxation, making it an ideal bedtime beverage.

To make turmeric milk, simply heat a cup of milk (dairy or plant-based) with a teaspoon of turmeric powder, a pinch of black pepper (to enhance turmeric absorption), and a touch of honey for sweetness. Enjoy this golden elixir as a soothing nightcap or as a midday pick-me-up.

Tulsi Tea Supports Immune System and Relieves Respiratory Issues

Tulsi, or holy basil, is a revered herb in Ayurveda for its medicinal properties. It is known for its adaptogenic qualities, which help the body adapt to stress and promote balance (2). Tulsi tea is an excellent winter drink as it not only supports the immune system but also helps in relieving respiratory issues. The aromatic and slightly peppery flavor of tulsi adds a refreshing note to the tea.

To prepare tulsi tea, steep a handful of fresh or dried tulsi leaves in hot water for about 5-7 minutes. You can enhance the flavor by adding a slice of ginger or a dash of lemon juice. Sip on this invigorating tea throughout the day to boost your immunity and uplift your spirits.

Amla is a Powerhouse of Vitamin C

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a vitamin C powerhouse (3). During winter, when the risk of colds and flu is high, incorporating amla juice into your routine can provide a natural immune boost. Vitamin C is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system and protecting the body from infections. Amla also contains antioxidants that contribute to overall well-being.
Summer Wildfires and Winter Air Pollution Pose Varied Heart Health Risks
Summer Wildfires and Winter Air Pollution Pose Varied Heart Health Risks
PM2.5 increases during winter inversions are associated with higher heart attack risk, stated study.
Advertisement

To make amla juice, blend fresh amla berries with water and strain the mixture to extract the juice. You can dilute it further or sweeten it with honey if needed. Consuming a small glass of amla juice daily can be a delicious and nutritious addition to your winter wellness routine.

Ginegr Helps Alleviate Cold and Flu

Ginger is a versatile herb that has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties, especially in alleviating cold and flu symptoms. Ginger tea is a comforting and warming beverage that can help soothe a sore throat, reduce congestion, and provide relief from winter ailments (4).

To make ginger tea, simply grate or slice fresh ginger and steep it in hot water for 10-15 minutes. You can add honey and lemon for additional flavor and health benefits. Enjoy a cup of ginger tea throughout the day to keep your body warm and resilient against winter woes.

Saffron Improves Mood and Reduces Stress

Saffron, the exotic spice derived from the Crocus sativus flower, not only adds a rich and warm flavor to dishes but also offers various health benefits. Saffron is known for its antioxidant properties and its potential to improve mood and reduce stress (5). Saffron milk, with its vibrant color and aromatic essence, is a luxurious winter drink that can contribute to overall well-being.

To make saffron milk, warm a cup of milk and infuse a few strands of saffron. Add a touch of honey for sweetness. This indulgent beverage can be enjoyed before bedtime to promote relaxation and enhance sleep quality.

Hot Toddy Reduces Winter-Related Discomfort

The hot toddy is a classic winter drink that has been cherished for its ability to provide comfort and relief from cold symptoms. This traditional beverage typically includes hot water, whiskey, honey, lemon, and spices. The alcohol in the whiskey can help relax the body, while honey and lemon provide soothing and immune-boosting properties.

To make a hot toddy, combine hot water with a shot of whiskey, a tablespoon of honey, and a squeeze of lemon. Feel free to add spices like cinnamon or cloves for extra flavor. Enjoy this warming concoction in moderation to unwind and alleviate winter-related discomfort.

Ayurvedic Kadha Boosts Immunity

Kadha is a traditional herbal concoction from Ayurveda that is specifically crafted to boost immunity and alleviate cold symptoms (6). It is a potent blend of various herbs and spices with antiviral and antibacterial properties. Common ingredients include ginger, cloves, cinnamon, black pepper, and tulsi. Kadha is a versatile drink that can be customized based on individual preferences and seasonal availability.

To prepare kadha, simmer the herbs and spices in water for about 15-20 minutes. Strain the mixture and add honey or jaggery for sweetness. Drink this herbal infusion regularly during the winter months to fortify your immune system and ward off common winter ailments.

Incorporating these herbal drinks into your winter routine not only provides warmth and comfort but also supports your overall health. From the immune-boosting properties of Amla juice to the soothing effects of saffron milk, each beverage brings its unique set of benefits. Embrace the winter season with these herbal elixirs, and let the natural goodness of these ingredients enhance your well-being during the colder months. Stay warm, stay healthy!

References:
  1. Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Curcumin in the Inflammatory Diseases: Status, Limitations and Countermeasures
    Peng Y, Ao M, Dong B, Jiang Y, Yu L, Chen Z, Hu C, Xu R. Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Curcumin in the Inflammatory Diseases: Status, Limitations and Countermeasures. Drug Des Devel Ther. 2021 Nov 2;15:4503-4525. doi: 10.2147/DDDT.S327378. PMID: 34754179; PMCID: PMC8572027.
  2. Tulsi - Ocimum sanctum: A herb for all reasons
    Cohen MM. Tulsi - Ocimum sanctum: A herb for all reasons. J Ayurveda Integr Med. 2014 Oct-Dec;5(4):251-9. doi: 10.4103/0975-9476.146554. PMID: 25624701; PMCID: PMC4296439.
  3. Amla (Emblica officinalis Gaertn), a wonder berry in the treatment and prevention of cancer
    Baliga MS, Dsouza JJ. Amla (Emblica officinalis Gaertn), a wonder berry in the treatment and prevention of cancer. Eur J Cancer Prev. 2011 May;20(3):225-39. doi: 10.1097/CEJ.0b013e32834473f4. PMID: 21317655.
  4. Ginger Root
    Modi M, Modi K. Ginger Root. 2022 Nov 28. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2023 Jan-. PMID: 33351444.
  5. Effects of Saffron Extract Supplementation on Mood, Well-Being, and Response to a Psychosocial Stressor in Healthy Adults: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Parallel Group, Clinical Trial
    Jackson PA, Forster J, Khan J, Pouchieu C, Dubreuil S, Gaudout D, Moras B, Pourtau L, Joffre F, Vaysse C, Bertrand K, Abrous H, Vauzour D, Brossaud J, Corcuff JB, Capuron L, Kennedy DO. Effects of Saffron Extract Supplementation on Mood, Well-Being, and Response to a Psychosocial Stressor in Healthy Adults: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Parallel Group, Clinical Trial. Front Nutr. 2021 Feb 1;7:606124. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2020.606124. PMID: 33598475; PMCID: PMC7882499.
  6. Evaluation of traditional ayurvedic Kadha for prevention and management of the novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) using in silico approach
    Maurya DK, Sharma D. Evaluation of traditional ayurvedic Kadha for prevention and management of the novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) using in silico approach. J Biomol Struct Dyn. 2022 Jun;40(9):3949-3964. doi: 10.1080/07391102.2020.1852119. Epub 2020 Nov 30. PMID: 33251972; PMCID: PMC7754934.
Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Respiratory Syncytial Virus on the Rise: A Winter Warning for Parents
Respiratory Syncytial Virus on the Rise: A Winter Warning for Parents
Stay vigilant as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases surge, posing risks to children and vulnerable adults.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Why Do Humans Sleep More During the Winter?
Why Do Humans Sleep More During the Winter?
Do humans feel lazy and more sleepy during winter days? Yes, humans may need more sleep during the winter season than during the summer.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Acai Berry - Does It Really Work?

Acai Berry - Does It Really Work?

Although acai berry is a nutritious food, it is the hype that is wrongly making it a magic fruit.
Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with ...
High Blood Pressure and Herbs

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle ...
Home Grown Herbs for Holistic Nutrition

Home Grown Herbs for Holistic Nutrition

Creating a little kitchen garden at home is an immensely fulfilling way to incorporate healing herbs bundled ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...
Saint Johns Wort

Saint Johns Wort

Saint John''s Wort is a medicinal herb. It has been used for centuries to treat depression.
Stay Well This Winter

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds ...
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods

Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods

Eating healthy foods during winter is necessary to derive all the essential nutrients needed for the body. ...

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness

Try These Healthy Food Swaps This Thanksgiving

Try These Healthy Food Swaps This Thanksgiving

Despite enjoying traditional holiday favorites, maintain individual health goals while still enjoying holiday favorites.
Slim Down Naturally With Ash Gourd Juice

Slim Down Naturally With Ash Gourd Juice

Unlock the weight loss potential with Ash Gourd Juice! Dive into its benefits—from shedding pounds to anti-aging wonders.
Top 8 Tips for a Healthy Thanksgiving Feast

Top 8 Tips for a Healthy Thanksgiving Feast

Discover expert tips for a healthier Thanksgiving, from a protein-powered breakfast to strategic eating and mindful snacking.
72-Hour Fruit Fast Can Have a Transformative Impact on Your Body

72-Hour Fruit Fast Can Have a Transformative Impact on Your Body

Embark on a 72-hour fruit fast for detoxification, energy boost, and cellular renewal. Discover the science and benefits behind this transformative journey.
Microwave Safety: A Guide to Healthy Food Preparation

Microwave Safety: A Guide to Healthy Food Preparation

Explore the science and safety of microwaving food for a secure and convenient kitchen experience.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Embrace Winter With These 7 Herbal Drinks to Boost Your Health Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests