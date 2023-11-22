About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Slim Down Naturally With Ash Gourd Juice

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 22, 2023 at 11:54 PM
Highlights:
  • Ash gourd juice aids weight loss by being high in fiber and low in calories, promoting a sense of fullness
  • Packed with essential nutrients like niacin, thiamine, vitamin C, and more, ash gourd juice is a powerhouse
  • Beyond weight loss, it boasts anti-aging properties and increases energy levels, making it an ideal morning drink

Slim Down Naturally With Ash Gourd Juice

Ash gourd juice aids in weight loss and enhances feelings of fullness because it is high in fiber and low in calories (1). One of the best solutions is to incorporate ash gourd juice into your morning routine. Ash gourd, also known as white petha in India, is a member of the gourd family. It is well-known for its high water content and mild flavor, making it a great component for fresh juice.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.
Advertisement


Why Should You Drink Ash Gourd First Thing in the Morning?

Ash gourd juice is quite bland, tasting almost identical to cucumber juice. It is best to consume it uncooked for optimal benefits. On an empty stomach, take a glass of this juice first thing in the morning. It is a wonderful juice for detoxification since it aids in weight loss and the removal of toxins and impurities from our systems. It has great gastric soothing benefits in addition to cleansing.

Top 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Ash Gourd Juice for Weight Loss

Weight Loss:

Ash gourd juice is high in dietary fiber and low in calories. Because of its high water content, it is also an excellent choice for those looking to shed a few pounds. As we all know, fiber content adds to long-term fullness and contentment. This reduces food cravings and helps to avoid binge eating. Every one of these things contributes to a reduction in total calorie consumption.

Nutrient-Rich Drink:

Ash gourd juice is claimed to be nutrient-rich. It still contains significant levels of niacin, thiamine, vitamin C, and riboflavin. Iron, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, copper, and manganese are also present (2).
Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss
Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss
Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.
Advertisement

Prevents Skin Aging:

The health benefits of ash gourd juice are linked to its anti-aging properties. The fruit extract is used to manufacture face cream, which may aid to delay the breakdown of skin cells caused by aging.

Increases Energy:

Vitamin B3, which is found in ash gourds, increases energy levels. It is thus useful for anyone suffering from anemia and muscular weakness.

Diabetes Control:

Ash gourd juice has no fat and is low in calories and carbohydrates. Because of its nutritional profile, it may be an excellent choice for diabetics. The fruit pulp contains several components that may contribute to its anti-diabetic properties. When coupled with honey, the dried peel powder of the fruit can help lower blood sugar levels.

So, the next time you are wondering how to make your morning more energetic and healthy, try a glass of Ash Gourd Juice. It's a simple addition to your daily routine that might do wonders for your health and mind.

References:
    		Font : A-A+

    Apple Cider Vinegar
    Apple Cider Vinegar
    Apple cider vinegar is good as a salad dressing or as a pickling agent but how effective is this ancient folk remedy in treating chronic ailments? Find out ...

    Cite this Article   close

    Advertisement

Carbohydrates and Weight Loss
Carbohydrates and Weight Loss
Different diets emphasise different levels of carbohydrate restriction. And some diets claim carbohydrate to be the villain of their weight loss program.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by ...
Health Benefits of Ivy Gourd

Health Benefits of Ivy Gourd

Ivy Gourd contains beneficial properties that help diabetics, and the tropical plant holds an important place ...
Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd

Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd

Ridge gourd is commonly used as a vegetable when cooking in several parts of the world. Here are a few health ...
Nutritional Guard - Bottle Gourd

Nutritional Guard - Bottle Gourd

Oozing with health and cosmetic benefits, the bottle gourd is a blessing in disguise many are unaware ...
Snake Gourd Glory

Snake Gourd Glory

Natural coolant the popular snake gourd is a big winner from the gourd family providing both cosmetic and ...

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness

Embrace Winter With These 7 Herbal Drinks to Boost Your Health

Embrace Winter With These 7 Herbal Drinks to Boost Your Health

Discover the magic of herbal drinks! From turmeric milk to saffron elixirs, explore 7 winter beverages that boost health and immunity naturally.
Top 8 Tips for a Healthy Thanksgiving Feast

Top 8 Tips for a Healthy Thanksgiving Feast

Discover expert tips for a healthier Thanksgiving, from a protein-powered breakfast to strategic eating and mindful snacking.
72-Hour Fruit Fast Can Have a Transformative Impact on Your Body

72-Hour Fruit Fast Can Have a Transformative Impact on Your Body

Embark on a 72-hour fruit fast for detoxification, energy boost, and cellular renewal. Discover the science and benefits behind this transformative journey.
Microwave Safety: A Guide to Healthy Food Preparation

Microwave Safety: A Guide to Healthy Food Preparation

Explore the science and safety of microwaving food for a secure and convenient kitchen experience.
Power of Short Workouts: The Science of Quick Weight Loss

Power of Short Workouts: The Science of Quick Weight Loss

Discover the science behind short workouts and weight loss. From 10-minute trends to intense routines, explore the effectiveness and benefits of quick-paced exercises.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Slim Down Naturally With Ash Gourd Juice Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests