Tips to Prevent Aging and Make your Skin Glow

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Oct 24, 2014
Aging is a major concern among most women. Every woman aspires to look beautiful and young all through her life. Excessive exposure to sunlight, lack of sleep, and relaxation, an unhealthy lifestyle and poor diet can all lead to premature aging like developing of wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. It is important to maintain a healthy body so that you can remain beautiful and healthy even during your old age. The following are a few tips to prevent aging and making your skin glow naturally.

Tip to Prevent Aging and Make your Skin Glow

Tip 1:

Getting enough sleep for 8-9 hours daily will help keep your body and skin in best shape. Sleep is also the best time to rejuvenate your skin. Whereas lack of sleep can lead to dark circles, puffy eyes and pale skin, so make sure you get enough sleep daily.

Tip to Prevent Aging and Makes your Skin Glow: Sleep

Tip 2:

Exercise is good for the entire body including the skin. Exercising improves blood circulation throughout the body, keeps away wrinkles, unclogs pores and helps nourish the skin.

Tip 3;

Eat healthy foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals such as berries, oranges, avocados, seafood, dark green veggies; these can help prevent signs of aging. These kinds of food also helps reduce wrinkles and acne formation, keeping your skin supple and glowing.

Tip 4:

Green tea is packed with antioxidants that help your skin look younger and healthier. It improves your skin complexion; hence drink 2-3 cups of green tea daily for a healthy and glowing skin.

Tip to Prevent Aging and Makes your Skin Glow: Green Tea

Tip 5:

Exfoliating helps remove excess dirt, clogging pores and dead skin cells that can lead to early aging. Hence exfoliate regularly to keep your skin soft and healthy.

Tip 6:

Sunscreen protects your skin from the sun’s harmful ultra violet rays, and prevents your skin from signs of aging such as pigmentation, wrinkles and other skin conditions. Make sure you apply proper sunscreen before stepping out of the house.

Tip 7:

Lack of water in the body can lead to dehydration, which can cause premature aging. Drinking water can help you stay hydrated throughout the day and flushes out toxins that are present in the body. Drink 8-10 glasses of water every day for a naturally glowing skin.

Tip to Prevent Aging and Makes your Skin Glow: Drink Water

Tip 8:

Nuts such as almonds, cashew nuts, pistachio, and walnuts are a rich source of vitamin E, minerals and essential fatty acids which help you build collagen in the skin and maintain your skin's elasticity. Take about 5-6 of these nuts early morning before breakfast for a healthy skin.

Home-made Face pack for Anti-Aging

Ingredients

Curd
Lemon juice
Olive oil
Rose water

Methods

Mix half a cup of curd with 4 tea (or table?) spoons of lemon juice and olive oil. Mix all these ingredients well to make a paste.

Wash your face, then apply the paste on your skin. Leave it for 20 minutes till it dries off.

Dab a cotton ball in rose water and remove the mask.

Wash your face after an hour, as this will keep your skin nourished and glowing.

Tip to Prevent Aging and Makes your Skin Glow: Face Pack

