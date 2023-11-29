About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Healthy Diet in 40’s can Extend Life by 10 Years

Hemalatha Manikandan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM
Highlights:
  • Shifting towards a healthy diet in the middle age and maintaining it, can add about 10 years to one's life expectancy
  • A nutritious diet promotes gut health, prevents development of chronic disease and enhances overall well-being
  • A wholesome diet that includes fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, proteins and nuts contributes to a general wellness that promotes longevity

Are you in your midlife, uncertain and anxious about how many years are left down the line? Worry not! We all know a nutritious well-balanced diet is essential for a healthy life. That doesn't stop here.

Adopting a healthier diet earlier and maintaining it, could potentially extend the lifespan of middle-aged individuals by almost a decade, reveals a recent study (1 Trusted Source
Life expectancy can increase by up to 10 years following sustained shifts towards healthier diets in the United Kingdom

Go to source).

Advertisement


Let's explore how healthy diets can give you extra years of life.

How Healthy Foods Add Years to Life?

People in their 40s who switched from a diet linked to harmful dietary habits to one linked to longevity could see a remarkable increase in life expectancy of about ten years. This beneficial change was noteworthy, with women gaining an extra 10.8 years and men gaining 10.4 years.

For those moving from an average diet to the longevity-associated diet in their 40s, the study indicated a life expectancy increase of 3.1 years for women and a slightly higher 3.4 years for men.
Advertisement

Additionally, people in their 70s who made comparable dietary modifications had an increase in life expectancy of about five years.

Which Foods Boost Longevity?

Switching to a healthier diet can promote longevity for many reasons, including reducing the risk of chronic non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cancer and subsequently reduce mortality risk and extend life expectancy.

The biggest gains are from consuming more whole grains, nuts, and fruits and less sugar-sweetened beverages and processed meats.

The exceptional advantages of a nutritious diet can be linked to the longer lifespan for a number of reasons, such as:

  • Cutting down Unhealthy Processed Meat and Sugars:

    When these nutrients are ingested in excess, they can lead to the development of chronic illnesses like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

  • Increased Intake of Fiber, Vitamins, and Minerals:

    These vital nutrients are important for preventing chronic diseases and preserving general health.

  • Improved Gut Health:

    A healthy gut microbiome, the varied population of bacteria thriving in the digestive tract, is significant for immune function, nutrient absorption, and overall well-being.

Top 5 Healthy Foods for Longer Lifespan

Fruits and Vegetables:


These are abundant in antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They support general health and offer disease protection.

Fish Diet:


Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in fish such as sardines, mackerel, and salmon, are good for the heart and can lengthen life.

Nuts and Seeds:


These are great sources of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. They aid in weight management and have positive effects on heart health.

Whole Grains:


Nutrients, fiber, and complex carbs can be found in grains like brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat. They can keep blood sugars under check and support general health.

Protein:


Protein sources, such as fish, chicken, beans, and lentils, are essential for building and repairing tissues. Two servings of protein a day adds to a well-balanced diet.

Apart from maintaining a nutritious diet, leading an active lifestyle that involves regular physical activity, getting enough sleep, and living a stress-free life can add bonus years to your valuable life.

To sum up, dietary choices have potential impact on overall health and longevity, particularly when implemented earlier in life. Contribution of sustained dietary changes to life expectancy can provide guidance for the development of future health policies.

Disclaimer: The content on this page is meant to be an informative resource and is not meant to replace advice from a medical professional. It is always best to consult a healthcare provider if you have any concerns.

Reference :
  1. Life expectancy can increase by up to 10 years following sustained shifts towards healthier diets in the United Kingdom - (https:www.nature.com/articles/s43016-023-00868-w)

Source: Medindia
