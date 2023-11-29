Healthy Diet in 40’s can Extend Life by 10 Years

Are you in your midlife, uncertain and anxious about how many years are left down the line? Worry not! We all know a nutritious well-balanced diet is essential for a healthy life. That doesn't stop here.



Adopting a healthier diet earlier and maintaining it, could potentially extend the lifespan of middle-aged individuals by almost a decade, reveals a recent study (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Life expectancy can increase by up to 10 years following sustained shifts towards healthier diets in the United Kingdom



Go to source).