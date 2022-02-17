About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Advertisement

Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • A new online calculator explores the benefits of eating specific foods for longevity
  • More legumes and less meat could add up to 13 years to life expectancy
  • This finding will inspire more people to eat healthier and live longer

Changing the diet from a typical Western diet to an optimized diet that includes more legumes, whole grains and nuts, and less red and processed meat may add more than a decade to life expectancy and help you live longer, according to a new study published in PLOS Medicine.

Not only for young adults but also for older people such dietary changes provide smaller but still substantial gains to life expectancy.

Advertisement

Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet

Food is the basis for health and dietary risk factors are estimated to cause 11 million deaths and 255 million disability-adjusted life-years annually worldwide.

In the new study, researchers used existing data from the Global Burden of Diseases study to build a model that provides the instant estimation of the effect on life expectancy (LE) of a range of dietary changes.
Advertisement

The model is now available as a publicly available interactive online tool called the Food4HealthyLife calculator https://food4healthylife.org

The model estimates that a long-lasting change from a typical Western diet to the optimal diet at the age of 20 would increase LE by more than a decade for women (10.7 [uncertainty interval 5.9-14.1] years) and men (13.0 [6.9-17.3] years).

The largest gain in LE years would be made by eating more legumes, whole grains, and nuts while consuming less red meat and processed meat.

Even such dietary changes at the age of 60 would still increase LE by 8years for women and 8.8years for men, and 80-year-olds would gain 3.4 years.

"Understanding the relative health potential of different food groups could enable people to make feasible and significant health gains," says Dr. Danine Fruge, ABFP, the medical director at the Pritikin Longevity Center.

Research until now has shown that health benefits associated with separate food groups or specific diet patterns but information on the health impact of other diet changes is limited. This new model methodology has bridged this gap.

The Food4HealthyLife calculator could also be a useful tool for clinicians, policymakers, and laypeople to understand the impact of dietary choices.

In modern culture, aged people often feel that they deserve the opportunity to let down their guard and eat anything they want.

However, the evidence suggests the contrary that it is more important to supply the aging body the nutrition it needs to enjoy the best health.

Young people also find it challenging to appreciate the importance of nutrition since they have great resilience after poor dietary habits.

It is never too early or too late for anyone motivated to make simple nutritional changes that have powerful and life-changing effects on health.

Tips for switching to a plant-based diet

  • Eat more food derived from plants
  • Start to swap animal for plant protein
  • Having at least five colors every day can help achieve a diet that's more focused on fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds.
  • Choose unsaturated oils such as soybean, corn, safflower, canola, olive, and sunflower oil.
Our dietary changes have a dramatic effect on whether we develop the disease, reverse disease, and our longevity. Even Hippocrates noted, 'Let food be our medicine, let medicine be our food'.

References:
  1. National Center for Health Statistics - (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/life-expectancy.htm)
  2. A plant-based diet is a powerful way to achieve good health. - (https://www.pcrm.org/good-nutrition/plant-based-diets)
  3. Plant Based Diet - (https://www.nutritionscience.in/)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
Skeletal Fluorosis
Skeletal Fluorosis
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer 

Recommended Reading
Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator
Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator
We all wish to live a long and fruitful life. The life expectancy calculator may just be what the .....
Link Between Walnut Consumption and Life Expectancy
Link Between Walnut Consumption and Life Expectancy
Walnuts help increase your lifespan, as well as reduce the risk of death from cardiovascular ......
Plant-Based Diet can Lower Cognitive Impairment Risk in the Elderly
Plant-Based Diet can Lower Cognitive Impairment Risk in the Elderly
Consuming more amounts of fruits, vegetables and plant-based foods can reduce the risk of cognitive ...
Eating More Plant-based Foods can Keep Heart Disease at Bay
Eating More Plant-based Foods can Keep Heart Disease at Bay
Consuming a diet rich in plant-based foods and low in animal products can lower the risk of ......
Atkins Diet
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins....
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Diet Pills
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is th...
Low Carbohydrate Diet
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate...
Negative Calorie Diet
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William sudde...
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weigh...
The Cabbage Diet
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage....
Tips to Live Longer
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living h...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)