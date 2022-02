Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet

Advertisement

Tips for switching to a plant-based diet

Eat more food derived from plants

Start to swap animal for plant protein

Having at least five colors every day can help achieve a diet that's more focused on fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds.

Choose unsaturated oils such as soybean, corn, safflower, canola, olive, and sunflower oil.

In the new study,The model is now available as a publicly available interactive online tool called the Food4HealthyLife calculator https://food4healthylife.orgThe model estimates that a long-lasting change from a typical Western diet to the optimal diet at the age of 20 would increase LE by more than a decade for women (10.7 [uncertainty interval 5.9-14.1] years) and men (13.0 [6.9-17.3] years).The largest gain in LE years would be made by eating more legumes whole grains , and nuts while consuming less red meat and processed meat Even suchsays Dr. Danine Fruge, ABFP, the medical director at the Pritikin Longevity Center.Research until now has shown that health benefits associated with separate food groups or specific diet patterns but information on the health impact of other diet changes is limited. This new model methodology has bridged this gap.The Food4HealthyLife calculator could also be a useful tool for clinicians, policymakers, and laypeople to understand the impact of dietary choices.In modern culture, aged people often feel that they deserve the opportunity to let down their guard and eat anything they want.However, the evidence suggests the contrary that it is more important to supply the aging body the nutrition it needs to enjoy the best health.Young people also find it challenging to appreciate the importance of nutrition since they have great resilience after poor dietary habits.It is never too early or too late for anyone motivated to make simple nutritional changes that have powerful and life-changing effects on health.Our dietary changes have a dramatic effect on whether we develop the disease, reverse disease, and our longevity. Even Hippocrates noted, 'Let food be our medicine, let medicine be our food'.Source: Medindia