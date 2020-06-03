medindia
Eating More Plant Protein to Keep Your Heart Healthy
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Eating More Plant Protein to Keep Your Heart Healthy

by Hannah Joy on  March 6, 2020 at 5:04 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Consuming more plant protein protect you from developing any heart diseases
  • Swapping small amounts of meat with plant protein foods can reduce the risk by half
  • Therefore, substitute one serving of red or processed red meat with nuts, legumes, whole grains or dairy to lower the risk of heart disease

Eating more protein from plant sources or dairy can prevent heart diseases and help you live longer, reveals a new study.
Eating More Plant Protein to Keep Your Heart Healthy

The two preliminary studies were presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and Prevention | Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Scientific Sessions 2020. The EPI Scientific Sessions is a premier global exchange of the latest advances in population based cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians.

Show Full Article


Higher percentage of calories from plant protein in the diet is tied to lower risk of death

In a study of more than 37,000 Americans with an average age of 50, those who ate the most plant protein were 27% less likely to die of any cause and 29% less likely to die of coronary heart disease. compared to people who ate the least amount of plant protein.

Keeping the number of calories the participants ate consistent, the researchers were able to estimate the amount of plant protein compared to animal protein people in the study ate and compare it to the risk of dying. They found that:
  • Replacing 5% of daily calories from total animal protein with the equivalent number of calories of plant protein was linked to a nearly 50% decrease in the risk of dying of any cause including coronary heart disease; and
  • Replacing 2% of daily calories from processed meat protein with an equivalent number of calories from plant protein was associated with a 32% lower risk of death.
The researchers noted, "It isn't enough just to avoid red meat - it's also about what you choose to eat in place of red meat. Healthy plant proteins like nuts, legumes and whole grains contain more than just protein - they include other beneficial nutrients such as healthy fats, antioxidant vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals (compounds derived from plants), which have been associated with lower risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some cancers," said lead study author Zhilei Shan, M.D., Ph.D., postdoctoral research fellow in the department of nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

The dietary data for the study was derived from eight National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey cycles from 1999-2014, and cause of death was identified through the National Death Index.

Strengths of the study include its nationally representative sample and gathering of health data over an extended period of time. However, the dietary information was assessed only when participants started the study, so the findings did not account for diet changes people made later.

Co-authors are Danielle E. Haslam, Ph.D.; Colin D. Rehm, Ph.D.; Mingyang Song, M.D, Sc.D.; Frank B. Hu, M.D, Ph.D.; Fang Fang Zhang, M.D, Ph.D.; and Shilpa N. Bhupathiraju, Ph.D. Author disclosures are in the abstract. The study was supported by the National Institutes of Health.

Diet substitutions for red meat linked to lower heart disease risk

Substituting one serving per day of red or processed red meat with foods, such as nuts, legumes, whole grains or dairy, was associated with up to a 47% lower risk of having coronary heart disease in men.

In addition, replacing one daily serving of any type of red meat with an equivalent amount of nuts - without increasing the number of calories a person ate - was linked to a 17% lower risk of dying of a heart attack. And, replacing one serving of red meat with whole grains resulted in a 48% lower risk of dying of heart attack in men.

"On average, Americans eat approximately 3.5 servings of red meat each week, and about one-third have red meat daily. Our findings suggest that even partial replacement of red meat with healthy, plant-based sources of protein could substantially reduce rates of coronary heart disease in the United States," said lead study author Laila Al-Shaar, Ph.D., a postdoctoral research fellow in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's Cardiovascular Epidemiology Program.

Beginning in 1986, and for up to 26 years, 43,259 participants in Harvard's Health Professionals Follow-up Study, who are all male, completed a questionnaire about their diet every four years through 2010. The study accounted for multiple medical and dietary risk factors.

The study's strengths included its long follow-up period, substantial number of coronary heart disease cases that helped strengthen the findings, and detailed data on diet and other risk factors.

Limitations of the Study

Study limitations include the observational nature of the study, the study population of mostly white male health professionals - making it unclear if the findings would apply to a more diverse population, and the fact that the research noted people's food consumption and health outcomes, rather than actively testing different nutritional options.

The American Heart Association recommends dietary patterns that emphasize fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, poultry, fish and nuts - and limits processed red meat and sugary drinks. Many dietary patterns could work within this broad framework. Eating more plant protein -in place of red meat, especially processed red meat, appears to be a good strategy for a healthier diet and better health," said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP, the chief medical officer for prevention at the American Heart Association.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Protein Power of Vegan Diet

A Vegan diet eaten over the course of a day can meet the human dietary protein requirements and provide all essential amino acids, ensure adequate nitrogen retention and use in healthy adults.

Plant Protein Vs Animal Protein: Vegetarian Diet Reduces Risk of Heart Disease and Death

Replacing 3 percent of protein from non-vegetarian foods such as red meat with plant proteins such as grains, nuts and vegetables can reduce the risk of death.

Can Protein-Rich Plant Sources Delay Early Menopause?

Enriched pasta, dark bread, tofu, soys, whole grains and cold cereal were especially associated with lower risk of early menopause.

Replacing Red Meat with Healthy Plant Proteins Lowers Heart Disease Risk

Substituting red meat with healthy plant-based protein can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) or heart disease, finds a new study.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Baby Food - Basics

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

HeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisMagical Millets for Your HealthBaby Food - BasicsDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQPericarditis

What's New on Medindia

Listening to Music may Help Stroke Patients Recover Faster

Olive Oil Lowers Heart Disease Risk in Americans

Take More Steps a Day to Fight Diabetes, High Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive