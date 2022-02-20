Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?

- Coffee is one of the most popular morning drinks that people consume to keep them energized
- Having coffee without milk and sugar has many health benefits that slow down aging
- Black coffee is a superfood as it is rich in anti-oxidants
Coffee has been recognized as an effective beverage that supports healthy aging, ranging from immediate energy-boosting to preventing age-related diseases. The best way to have your coffee to enjoy its anti-aging health benefits is to drink it black.
It's no surprise that coffee is one of the most popular morning drinks in the world. But there are more benefits than just a drink that keeps people energized in the morning.
Research suggests that black coffee may offer some other health benefits besides anti-aging properties. According to one study, drinking black coffee on a regular basis may help reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer. Additionally, black coffee has been shown to help improve markers of health such as cholesterol and blood pressure.
Let us look at some of the anti-aging benefits of black coffee and how it prevents chronic diseases.
What are the Anti-Aging Benefits of Black Coffee?
The main benefit of black coffee is that it is high in antioxidants and it can help to improve heart health.
Some of the anti-aging benefits of black coffee are that it can help keep the skin looking youthful and wrinkle-free, improve cognitive function and memory and reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer.
How Does Black Coffee Help Fight Aging?
- Anti-Oxidants in Black Coffee—The antioxidants and polyphenols in black coffee can scavenge harmful free radicals and help protect cells from damage. Coffee also contains caffeine, which has been shown to have anti-aging properties. Caffeine helps to promote energy and prevent fatigue, both of which can help keep you healthy as you age.
- Black Coffee Lengthen Telomeres—The disease risk in an aging person depends on the telomere length, which is a reliable marker of healthy aging. Telomeres are a broad genetic feature in all living beings. Limited black coffee consumption is associated with longer telomere length. However, be mindful not to overconsume caffeine.
- Black Coffee Keeps Your Weight Optimum and Helps You Lose Weight—According to some studies, black coffee may help people lose weight. In one study, participants who drank black coffee every day lost more weight and body fat than those who didn't drink coffee. Researchers believe that the caffeine in black coffee helps you burn more calories.
Black Coffee and Diabetes
There is some evidence to suggest that black coffee may be beneficial for people with diabetes. In a study published in the journal "Diabetes Care," researchers found that people who drank black coffee every day had a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those who didn't drink coffee. The study participants who drank black coffee also had a lower risk of developing heart disease, stroke, and other chronic diseases.
How to Get the Most Out of Black Coffee?
- Start by brewing a small pot of coffee, using less water than you would for a large pot.
- Use a French press to get the most flavor out of your coffee beans.
- Try a dark roast for a richer flavor.
- Avoid milk or cream, though it does enhance the flavor.
- Try different brewing methods to find the one that works best for you.
- The black coffee, made by boiling method instead of brewing and filtered, extracts more of the healthy compounds.
What are Five Additional Benefits of Black Coffee?
- Keeps You Alert—Black coffee can help you stay alert and focused throughout the day. It can also improve your mood and energy levels.
- Boosts Cognitive Health—Drinking coffee is also linked to a lower risk of developing dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease in older adults.
- Reduces Cancer Risk—Black coffee in moderation was found to be beneficial for reducing the risk of mouth, liver, colon, prostate, endometrial and melanoma cancers.
- Black Coffee Reduces All-Cause Mortality—Drinking black coffee not only reduces the risk of heart diseases and type 2 diabetes but also all-cause mortality (death by any cause). These benefits are due to the rich antioxidants present in coffee.
- Supports Healthy Microbiome—Coffee is a natural source of polyphenols, a group of phytochemicals, that improve gut health by providing fuel to good bacteria. Keeping the gut bacteria happy is also important to balance the blood sugar levels, systemic inflammation and to avoid disease flare-ups.
Who Should Avoid Coffee?
Children, women of reproductive age, people who are genetically slow metabolizers of caffeine and people consuming caffeine more than 6mg/kg body weight per day are at the risk of developing symptoms like anxiety, high blood pressure, insomnia, behavior changes and negative impact on fertility.
Be Watchful of Sugar
Consuming coffee with too much sugar can negatively impact your health and cancel out the coffee's natural health benefits.
Too much sugar in long term can lead to faster aging skin, causes inflammation, increases type 2 diabetes risk and boosts the risk of death from heart diseases. As you age adding sugar to coffee may become an issue to the aging process.
Enjoy Your Coffee and Be Healthy
The morning ritual of drinking coffee that smells and tastes good is something that is enjoyed by many people. Finding the right dose of black coffee will support not only your mental focus and energy levels but also healthy aging. It is also a healthy drink for weight loss and diabetes. You can enjoy black coffee with or without adding any sugar or cream but it is best to avoid adding it.
