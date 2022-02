COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth

Advertisement

Is it Normal or Not?

Why Do People Experience a Metallic Taste After Vaccination?

However, this symptom is still not included in the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s list of possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.Currently, CDC recognizes pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, tiredness , headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea as the common symptoms that occur after the COVID-19 vaccination Experiencing metallic taste after vaccination is not only limited to COVID-19. It is one of the common vaccination side effects and can be experienced after taking vaccination for any disease.Experts say that if a person experiences a metallic taste immediately after getting the booster dose, it is normal and nothing to worry about.If this symptom appears days after getting the vaccination and is accompanied by loss of smell , then it can be due to COVID-19 infection The metallic taste does not go away from eating or drinking anything and even lingers for longer. Everyone does not experience this symptom after getting the booster dose.The reason behind the unusual symptom of getting the booster dose is that there is no metallic taste receptor in the mouth that has not been identified by experts. Although this condition is rare, it is not dangerous and normally goes away on its own after some days.Getting vaccinated is not the only instance where a person may experience a metallic taste in their mouth. Sinus infections dryness in the mouth , and some medications may also lead to this condition.COVID-19 vaccine is the main tool used in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though getting vaccinated causes some discomfort, it is very essential. Wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding crowds are also important to stay away from COVID-19 infection.Source: Medindia