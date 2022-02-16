About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
Advertisement

COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • COVID-19 vaccines cause prominent side effects such as fever, chills, and arm soreness
  • But there is a peculiar side effect that a lot of people are experiencing after the third shot
  • This new side effect that alters taste in the mouthlingers for a longer time.

Some people have been reporting an unusual sensation in their mouth after taking the third shot of COVID-19 for the past few weeks. Such symptoms or side effects were not experienced when they took the first and the second shot.

New Side Effect

Fever, muscle pain, and headache are the well-known side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, but the booster dose or the third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine has been reported to alter the taste buds and bring about a metallic taste in the mouth.

Advertisement

COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth

The symptoms were not only restricted to a certain age group, but even healthy people experienced the same symptoms after getting the booster dose.

How is the Experience?

The first report of the metallic taste as a side effect emerged last year, with some cases describing the symptom as intense. This side effect feels like nickels have been placed in the mouth that tend to last for days in some instances, giving rise to lingering sensations.

However, this symptom is still not included in the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s list of possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.
Advertisement

Currently, CDC recognizes pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea as the common symptoms that occur after the COVID-19 vaccination.

Experiencing metallic taste after vaccination is not only limited to COVID-19. It is one of the common vaccination side effects and can be experienced after taking vaccination for any disease.

Is it Normal or Not?

Experts say that if a person experiences a metallic taste immediately after getting the booster dose, it is normal and nothing to worry about.

If this symptom appears days after getting the vaccination and is accompanied by loss of smell, then it can be due to COVID-19 infection.

The metallic taste does not go away from eating or drinking anything and even lingers for longer. Everyone does not experience this symptom after getting the booster dose.

Why Do People Experience a Metallic Taste After Vaccination?

The reason behind the unusual symptom of getting the booster dose is that there is no metallic taste receptor in the mouth that has not been identified by experts. Although this condition is rare, it is not dangerous and normally goes away on its own after some days.

Getting vaccinated is not the only instance where a person may experience a metallic taste in their mouth. Sinus infections, poor oral health, dryness in the mouth, and some medications may also lead to this condition.

COVID-19 vaccine is the main tool used in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though getting vaccinated causes some discomfort, it is very essential. Wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding crowds are also important to stay away from COVID-19 infection.

References:
  1. Possible Side Effects After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine - (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html)
  2. Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines side effects and safety - (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/safety-and-side-effects/)
  3. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic - (https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Skeletal Fluorosis
Skeletal Fluorosis
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Tongue Abnormalities Vertigo Loss of Taste Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Protects Cancer Patients Too!
Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Protects Cancer Patients Too!
Cancer patients can build up their immunity against Covid-19 once they get their third vaccination ....
Covid and Flu Booster to be Combined By 2023
Covid and Flu Booster to be Combined By 2023
Moderna is gonna combine Covid-19 and flu booster shot, which can be available in some countries by ...
Covaxin Booster Dose may Have Better Safety Profiles
Covaxin Booster Dose may Have Better Safety Profiles
Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech shows 'long-term safety with no serious adverse ...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Loss of Taste
Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss o...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Tongue Abnormalities
Tongue Abnormalities
Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include ...
Vertigo
Vertigo
Vertigo is a common symptom of any disorder of brain or inner ear. It may be accompanied by vomiting...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)