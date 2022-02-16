Some people have been reporting an unusual sensation in their mouth after taking the third shot of COVID-19 for the past few weeks. Such symptoms or side effects were not experienced when they took the first and the second shot.

COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth

How is the Experience?



Advertisement

Currently, CDC recognizes pain, redness or swelling at the injection site,



Experiencing metallic taste after vaccination is not only limited to COVID-19. It is one of the common vaccination side effects and can be experienced after taking vaccination for any disease.

Is it Normal or Not? Experts say that if a person experiences a metallic taste immediately after getting the booster dose, it is normal and nothing to worry about.



If this symptom appears days after getting the vaccination and is accompanied by



The metallic taste does not go away from eating or drinking anything and even lingers for longer. Everyone does not experience this symptom after getting the booster dose.

Why Do People Experience a Metallic Taste After Vaccination? The reason behind the unusual symptom of getting the booster dose is that there is no metallic taste receptor in the mouth that has not been identified by experts. Although this condition is rare, it is not dangerous and normally goes away on its own after some days.



Getting vaccinated is not the only instance where a person may experience a metallic taste in their mouth. poor oral health,



COVID-19 vaccine is the main tool used in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though getting vaccinated causes some discomfort, it is very essential. Wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding crowds are also important to stay away from COVID-19 infection.



References:

Possible Side Effects After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine - (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html) Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines side effects and safety - (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/safety-and-side-effects/) Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic - (https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019)



Source: Medindia However, this symptom is still not included in the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s list of possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.Currently, CDC recognizes pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, tiredness , headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea as the common symptoms that occur after the COVID-19 vaccination Experiencing metallic taste after vaccination is not only limited to COVID-19. It is one of the common vaccination side effects and can be experienced after taking vaccination for any disease.Experts say that if a person experiences a metallic taste immediately after getting the booster dose, it is normal and nothing to worry about.If this symptom appears days after getting the vaccination and is accompanied by loss of smell , then it can be due to COVID-19 infection The metallic taste does not go away from eating or drinking anything and even lingers for longer. Everyone does not experience this symptom after getting the booster dose.The reason behind the unusual symptom of getting the booster dose is that there is no metallic taste receptor in the mouth that has not been identified by experts. Although this condition is rare, it is not dangerous and normally goes away on its own after some days.Getting vaccinated is not the only instance where a person may experience a metallic taste in their mouth. Sinus infections dryness in the mouth , and some medications may also lead to this condition.COVID-19 vaccine is the main tool used in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though getting vaccinated causes some discomfort, it is very essential. Wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding crowds are also important to stay away from COVID-19 infection.Source: Medindia

Advertisement

The symptoms were not only restricted to a certain age group, but even healthy people experienced the same symptoms after getting the booster dose.The first report of the metallic taste as a side effect emerged last year, with some cases describing the symptom as intense. This side effect feels like nickels have been placed in the mouth that tend to last for days in some instances, giving rise to lingering sensations.