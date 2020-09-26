Worsening Symptoms for People With Musculoskeletal Pain in Lockdown

Physical activity and medications are the most frequent management for these bone, joint and muscle diseases.The researchers wanted to understand the effect of the lockdown on pain and identify who is at risk of experiencing flare-ups or reduced wellbeing due to loneliness and social isolation.The team started an online survey five weeks after the start of the lockdown in late April. The survey consisted of 678 patients with musculoskeletal diseases.The researchers found that 53% of the participants reported that their symptoms had worsened since the start of the lockdown. One-third of the patients reported that they needed access to either their GP or hospital rheumatology department.People who accessed healthcare had significantly greater pain, stiffness and poorer health. People who reported greater loneliness and social isolation were less likely to access healthcare.88% of the participants had little difficulty in accessing medication, and 44% of them needed assistance from other people to access medication.The results of the survey suggest that lockdown due to COVID-19 has had negative effects on people with musculoskeletal disease.Dr. Toby Smith said.Source: Medindia