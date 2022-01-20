About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Covid and Flu Booster to be Combined By 2023

by Hannah Joy on January 20, 2022 at 4:22 PM
Font : A-A+

Covid and Flu Booster to be Combined By 2023

Combined Covid-19 and flu booster shot could be available by fall 2023 in some countries, says US drugmaker Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel.

In his speech at the Davos Agenda, a virtual event being held this week by the World Economic Forum, Bancel said this date was a "best case scenario", but that he believed it was possible for some countries next year, CNN reported.

Advertisement


He explained it was a goal for the company to have a single annual booster shot available to avoid "compliance issues" where people are wary about getting multiple shots every winter.

Meanwhile, Bancel also said that the company will have data available on its Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine in March

"It should be in the clinic in the coming weeks. And we're hoping in the March timeframe, we should be able to have data to share with regulators to figure out the next step forward," he was quoted as saying in a panel conversation at Davos.
Advertisement

"That's always been a great partnership between public health experts, the regulators and vaccine makers to figure out what's the best path," he said.

Scientists at Pfizer are also using the mRNA technology that helped Covid-19 vaccines succeed in exploring ways to inoculate the masses from the flu.

According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, its Omicron specific vaccine will be ready by March, while AstraZeneca is also looking at a variant specific jab.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Few Countries Offer a Good Place to Die: Study
National Handwriting Day: Good Handwriting Enhances Creativi... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Black Tea Protects against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Black Tea Protects against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Green Mediterranean Diet may Help Repair Age-Related Brain Damages
Green Mediterranean Diet may Help Repair Age-Related Brain Damages
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Swine Flu Neck Cracking Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
Getting a Flu Shot is Vital During COVID-19 Pandemic to Protect Your Health
Getting a Flu Shot is Vital During COVID-19 Pandemic to Protect Your Health
Asthma patients are the most vulnerable population to the effects of the flu, and COVID-19 could ......
How Does the COVID-19 Pandemic Change Children’s Relationships With Social Media?
How Does the COVID-19 Pandemic Change Children’s Relationships With Social Media?
A shift in consciousness about healthy activities as the foundation and making sure screen time is ....
CDC Says Children Make Up Less Than 0.1% of All COVID Deaths in US
CDC Says Children Make Up Less Than 0.1% of All COVID Deaths in US
Since the pandemic, about 8.3 million kids (12%) have been infected with COVID, and 841 have died .....
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Swine Flu
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has origina...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)