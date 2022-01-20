Covid and Flu Booster to be Combined By 2023

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bancel also said that the company will have data available on its Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine in March"It should be in the clinic in the coming weeks. And we're hoping in the March timeframe, we should be able to have data to share with regulators to figure out the next step forward," he was quoted as saying in a panel conversation at Davos."That's always been a great partnership between public health experts, the regulators and vaccine makers to figure out what's the best path," he said.Scientists at Pfizer are also using the mRNA technology that helped Covid-19 vaccines succeed in exploring ways to inoculate the masses from the flu.According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, its Omicron specific vaccine will be ready by March, while AstraZeneca is also looking at a variant specific jab.Source: IANS