CDC Says Children Make Up Less Than 0.1% of All COVID Deaths in US

Since the pandemic, about 8.3 million kids (12%) have been infected with COVID, and 841 have died (less than 0.1%), revealed data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
It has long been known that children do not suffer from COVID as badly as adults do. Previous studies have found that around half of cases among children are asymptomatic.
Despite this, COVID vaccines in the US have been authorized for children as young as five years old.
"The aim is to protect the most vulnerable, to protect those at highest risk of severe disease and dying, those are our elderly population, immunocompromised with underlying conditions and also health care workers," she said during a briefing on Tuesday.
Children aged five to 11 are by far the least vaccinated group in the US; only 28 percent have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 19 percent are fully vaccinated, as per CDC data.
Source: IANS