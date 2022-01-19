CDC Says Children Make Up Less Than 0.1% of All COVID Deaths in US

Advertisement

According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, it is not necessary for healthy children to receive COVID boosters."The aim is to protect the most vulnerable, to protect those at highest risk of severe disease and dying, those are our elderly population, immunocompromised with underlying conditions and also health care workers," she said during a briefing on Tuesday.Children aged five to 11 are by far the least vaccinated group in the US; only 28 percent have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 19 percent are fully vaccinated, as per CDC data.Source: IANS