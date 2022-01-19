Efficacy of Cancer Combination Therapies may be Due to Independent Drug Action

Independent drug action and not synergistic (one drug enhances the clinical activity of another drug) or additive effects (clinical benefit is the sum of multiple drugs in the combination) of combination therapies may improve outcomes as per a retrospective study published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).



These findings may have important implications for future cancer clinical trial design involving immune checkpoint inhibitors.

