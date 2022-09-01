About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID-19 in Children: 70 Kids Test Positive

by Colleen Fleiss on January 9, 2022 at 12:28 PM
COVID-19 in Children: 70 Kids Test Positive

In Bihar, 4,526 cases of coronavirus have been recorded, with a maximum of 1,956 cases reported in Patna alone, including 70 children below 17 years of age.

The cases are being reported from all sections of society. At least eight leaders and officials of the RJD office in Patna also tested positive on Saturday.

Besides Patna, Gaya has registered 284 cases, Begusarai 276, Muzaffarpur 263, Nalanda 212 and Saran 110. The remaining 33 districts have cases in double digits.

The health department has registered 23 cases in Araria, 45 in Arwal, 46 in Aurangabad, 44 in Banka, 53 in Bhagalpur, 77 in Bhojpur, 30 in Buxar, 73 in Darbhanga, 88 in East Champaran, 13 in Gopalganj, 67 in Jamui, 61 in Jahanabad, 16 in Kaimur, 53 in Katihar, 14 in Khagaria, 51 in Kishanganj, 27 in Lakhisarai, 37 in Madhepura, 58 in Madhubani, 26 in Munger, 22 in Nawada, 45 in Purnea, 61 in Rohtas, 37 in Saharsa, 61 in Samastipur, 5 in Sheikhpura, 15 in Sheohar, 90 in Sitamarhi, 18 in Siwan, 32 in Supaul, 60 in Vaishali, 32 in West Champaran and 47 persons are those wo came from other states.

Source: IANS
