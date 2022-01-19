About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can a Person be Infected Twice With Omicron?

by Hannah Joy on January 19, 2022 at 10:14 PM
Font : A-A+

Can a Person be Infected Twice With Omicron?

Omicron is known to cause Covid re-infection. However, there is no strong evidence yet and cannot rule out the possibility as well.

There is no strong evidence yet if in the favor of a person being affected with the vaccine dodging strain again, said Indian health experts here on Monday.

Advertisement


An individual's immunity which has been primed by prior infection or vaccination has the memory of the parent virus.

But because Omicron is a deviant, meaning it has deviated quite a lot from its parent Covid strain, it has many dissimilarities.

As a result, "our immune system fails to recognize the virus as the original virus and hence the chance of re-infection. Along with the above the waning immunity of naturally infected individuals with passage of time will also contribute to the re-infection", Dr. Dipu T.S, Associate Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, told IANS.
Advertisement

Although re-infections are there, "there is not yet strong evidence in favor" of Omicron recurring in an individual, added Dr. Ashok Mahashur, Consultant Chest Physician at P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Mahim, Mumbai.

A recent study led by the UK's Imperial College London has showed that the risk of re-infection with the Omicron variant is 5.4 times greater than that of the Delta variant.

"This implies that the protection against re-infection by Omicron afforded by past infection may be as low as 19 percent," said the researchers.

Dr. Rahul Pandit Director, Critical Care, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, said: "Omicron causes re-infection because it has an 'immune escape phenomenon' - that means that people who had acquired infection before and had antibodies, because of that or who are vaccinated and have antibodies, or have both, which is known as 'hybrid immunity'".

Omicron has more than 30 mutations on its spike proteins, helping it to escape immunity. That is why it is infecting people who were previously having antibodies as well.

"However, there is no understanding if Omicron infection would happen again in these people, or not; that remains to be studied and seen," Pandit, who is also a member of National and Maharashtra's Covid-19 Taskforce, told IANS.

"We should not be speculating if such re-infection would happen or not. I haven't seen any case as such of a patient with Omicron getting re-infected with another Omicron infection, neither has been reported anywhere in the medical journals and medical literature yet," he said.

But, some western experts have argued that Omicron can reoccur.

"Yes, you can get Omicron twice," Stanley Weiss, Professor at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School was quoted as saying in a media report.

While, "the data regarding Omicron specifically is just coming out, but there's no reason to think that Omicron in this regard is any different than the previous variants", added William Schaffner, Professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, in the report.

However, Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College Dublin said it was "too early" for people infected with the virus and then caught again. The picture may be clear in six months' time, Mills was quoted as saying to Financial Times.

Mahashur said that in India, cases of Covid re-infection have been reported and especially among those with low immunity.

"The best way to prevent this is by following a Covid appropriate behavior. Because there is no way to know whether the virus is there or not. The virus may be there, but the patient may be asymptomatic, so the best way to prevent it is by taking vaccines, wearing masks, washing hands properly, and avoiding crowded places," Mahashur told IANS.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Australia May Soon Inoculate Pets Against Coronavirus
CDC Says Children Make Up Less Than 0.1% of All COVID Deaths... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
Ultra-Low-Fat Diet
Ultra-Low-Fat Diet
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Omicron to Become Dominant Covid-19 Variant in the US
Omicron to Become Dominant Covid-19 Variant in the US
Omicron variant that was first identified in South Africa, is likely to become a dominant Covid-19 ....
Omicron, COVID-19 variant, to Peak in India by February 15
Omicron, COVID-19 variant, to Peak in India by February 15
By mid February most of India will see a peak in Omicron cases, said health experts. Mumbai has ......
Report Says Omicron Infections in UK to Touch 200,000 Daily
Report Says Omicron Infections in UK to Touch 200,000 Daily
In the UK, the number of daily Omicron infections has been estimated as being at 200,000, revealed ....
UK Sees First Death Due to Omicron, Says Prime Minister Boris Johnson
UK Sees First Death Due to Omicron, Says Prime Minister Boris Johnson
United Kingdom has seen its first death from Omicron, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sadly ......
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)