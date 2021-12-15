Omicron to Become Dominant Covid-19 Variant in the US

Omicron variant could become a dominant Covid-19 variant in the US, reveals top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.
"Omicron is going to be a challenge because it spreads very rapidly, and the vaccines that we use -- the regular two-dose mRNA -- don't do very well against infection itself," he said on Tuesday in an interview with CNN.
In South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first identified, while there is almost a vertical spike of infection, the country is not seeing severe hospitalizations, according to Fauci, Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Source: IANS