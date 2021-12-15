About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Omicron to Become Dominant Covid-19 Variant in the US

by Hannah Joy on December 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM
Font : A-A+

Omicron to Become Dominant Covid-19 Variant in the US

Omicron variant could become a dominant Covid-19 variant in the US, reveals top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.

"Omicron is going to be a challenge because it spreads very rapidly, and the vaccines that we use -- the regular two-dose mRNA -- don't do very well against infection itself," he said on Tuesday in an interview with CNN.

Advertisement


In South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first identified, while there is almost a vertical spike of infection, the country is not seeing severe hospitalizations, according to Fauci, Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The Omicron variant, which is possibly more contagious than the Delta variant, had been found in at least 31 US states as of Monday, since the first case in the country was detected in California on December 1, Xinhua news agency reported.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Are You Stressed? Live Personalized Music can Calm You Down ...
New Report Calls for Clear Definition of Treatment Resistant... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Manage High Blood Pressure with Regular Yogurt Intake
Manage High Blood Pressure with Regular Yogurt Intake
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Report Says Omicron Infections in UK to Touch 200,000 Daily
Report Says Omicron Infections in UK to Touch 200,000 Daily
In the UK, the number of daily Omicron infections has been estimated as being at 200,000, revealed ....
UK Sees First Death Due to Omicron, Says Prime Minister Boris Johnson
UK Sees First Death Due to Omicron, Says Prime Minister Boris Johnson
United Kingdom has seen its first death from Omicron, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Sadly ......
Vaccines and Previous Infection Could Offer Some “Stronger Than Basic” Protection to Omicron
Vaccines and Previous Infection Could Offer Some “Stronger Than Basic” Protection to Omicron
People with previous COVID-19 infection and those vaccinated will have some "stronger than basic" .....
Omicron In India: 25 Cases Detected
Omicron In India: 25 Cases Detected
In India, so far a total of 25 cases of new Covid variant Omicron have been detected, said a top ......
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close