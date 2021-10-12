About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Omicron In India: 25 Cases Detected

by Colleen Fleiss on December 10, 2021 at 10:14 PM
Font : A-A+

Omicron In India: 25 Cases Detected

In India, so far a total of 25 cases of new Covid variant Omicron have been detected, said a top Health Ministry official.

Addressing a press conference to brief on Omicron emergence in India, Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal said these 25 cases have been detected in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi, and all the patients have mild symptoms.

Advertisement


Noting that only two countries had reported Omicron cases till November 24, he said that now 59 countries have reported total 2,936 Omicron cases. Besides this, there are 78,054 probable cases where genome sequencing is underway to identify the variant, said Agarwal.

Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava said: "Regular meetings are being organised to keep a watch on global scenario and Covid scene in India with a focus on Omicron. District level restrictions to be implemented where positivity rate is over 5 per cent."
Advertisement

About the Covid situation in the country, Agarwal said that the overall Covid positivity rate has been 0.73 per cent in the country with daily Covid caseload trajectory below 10,000 mark for 14 days now.

It also said that more than half of the adult population in the country is now fully vaccinated. Around 53.5 per cent of the adult population have been vaccinated with both vaccine doses.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< India Reported 1.77 Lakh Dengue, 237 Zika Virus Cases in 202...
Bowel Cancer Patients at High Depression Risk >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Scientists Worried on Pace of Mutations of Omicron Variant
Scientists Worried on Pace of Mutations of Omicron Variant
The pace at which the omicron variant of the coronavirus accumulated its pattern of modifications .....
Seven Omicron Cases Detected in Pune
Seven Omicron Cases Detected in Pune
Maharashtra has been gripped by COVID-19's new variant Omicron with 7 new cases detected in Pune, .....
PCR Tests can Help Detect Omicron Variant
PCR Tests can Help Detect Omicron Variant
Rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test helps detect Omicron variant, said the global healthcare ...
Study Says Omicron Variant More Likely to Cause Reinfection Than Delta
Study Says Omicron Variant More Likely to Cause Reinfection Than Delta
COVID-19 affected people were likely to be reinfected with the Omicron variant than with the Beta .....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close