Omicron In India: 25 Cases Detected

In India, so far a total of 25 cases of new Covid variant Omicron have been detected, said a top Health Ministry official.
Addressing a press conference to brief on Omicron emergence in India, Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal said these 25 cases have been detected in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi, and all the patients have mild symptoms.
Noting that only two countries had reported Omicron cases till November 24, he said that now 59 countries have reported total 2,936 Omicron cases. Besides this, there are 78,054 probable cases where genome sequencing is underway to identify the variant, said Agarwal.
About the Covid situation in the country, Agarwal said that the overall Covid positivity rate has been 0.73 per cent in the country with daily Covid caseload trajectory below 10,000 mark for 14 days now.
It also said that more than half of the adult population in the country is now fully vaccinated. Around 53.5 per cent of the adult population have been vaccinated with both vaccine doses.
