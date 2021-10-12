Omicron In India: 25 Cases Detected

Advertisement

Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava said: "Regular meetings are being organised to keep a watch on global scenario and Covid scene in India with a focus on Omicron. District level restrictions to be implemented where positivity rate is over 5 per cent."About the Covid situation in the country, Agarwal said that the overall Covid positivity rate has been 0.73 per cent in the country with daily Covid caseload trajectory below 10,000 mark for 14 days now.It also said that more than half of the adult population in the country is now fully vaccinated. Around 53.5 per cent of the adult population have been vaccinated with both vaccine doses.Source: IANS