About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

PCR Tests can Help Detect Omicron Variant

by Colleen Fleiss on December 4, 2021 at 9:18 PM
Font : A-A+

PCR Tests can Help Detect Omicron Variant

Rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test helps detect Omicron variant, said the global healthcare company Abbot.

"Abbott has been intently monitoring the mutations of Covid-19, so we can ensure our tests can detect them. We have already conducted an assessment of the Omicron variant and we're confident our rapid and PCR tests can detect the virus. While the Omicron variant contains mutations to the spike protein, Abbott's rapid and molecular tests do not rely on the spike gene to detect the virus," it said in a global statement.

Advertisement


Abbott is currently manufacturing more than 100 million Covid-19 rapid and PCR tests a month to help support increased need for testing around the globe. "We are actively collecting real-world samples and using viral cultures to verify that our tests continually detect circulating strains because we know how important it is that our tests can detect new variants regardless of where they are found," it added.

"We are actively engaged with our partner in South Africa on Omicron. We also have an entire team of Abbott scientists dedicated to monitoring Covid-19 variants. To date, we have carefully analyzed over 1.4 million sequences from 63 different variants and none have impacted the ability of our diagnostic tests to detect the virus. And as soon as the Omicron sequence was made available, our scientists worked non-stop to evaluate it and determined the mutations would not impact the ability of our rapid and PCR tests to detect it," Abbot said.

--IANS

san/dpb

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Link Between Maternal Hypertension and Birth Weight
Probiotics Improve Pregnancy-related Nausea and Vomiting >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Screening for HIV/AIDS Infection Polymerase Chain Reaction How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? 

Recommended Reading
Covid Antibody Drug Effective Against Omicron
Covid Antibody Drug Effective Against Omicron
Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody, is effective for people who do not require oxygen ......
Fear and Mental Stress Increases Due to Omicron Variant
Fear and Mental Stress Increases Due to Omicron Variant
New Covid variant called Omicron has increased mental stress, fear and left several people ......
WHO Says Overall Global Risk With Omicron Very High
WHO Says Overall Global Risk With Omicron Very High
Global risk related to Omicron COVID variant is assessed as very high. The use of masks, physical .....
Omicron Variant Symptoms: Extreme Tiredness
Omicron Variant Symptoms: Extreme Tiredness
Major symptoms seen in Covid positive patients affected with the Omicron variant are mild muscle ......
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Polymerase Chain Reaction
PCR is a thermocycler that can amplify DNA or RNA and is used to identify infections, cancers and fo...
Screening for HIV/AIDS Infection
Screening for HIV/AIDS Infection
Efficient screening and better drugs help reduce the prevalence of HIV infection. A number of tests ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close