PCR Tests can Help Detect Omicron Variant

Rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test helps detect Omicron variant, said the global healthcare company Abbot.
"Abbott has been intently monitoring the mutations of Covid-19, so we can ensure our tests can detect them. We have already conducted an assessment of the Omicron variant and we're confident our rapid and PCR tests can detect the virus. While the Omicron variant contains mutations to the spike protein, Abbott's rapid and molecular tests do not rely on the spike gene to detect the virus," it said in a global statement.
Abbott is currently manufacturing more than 100 million Covid-19 rapid and PCR tests a month to help support increased need for testing around the globe. "We are actively collecting real-world samples and using viral cultures to verify that our tests continually detect circulating strains because we know how important it is that our tests can detect new variants regardless of where they are found," it added.
--IANS
Source: IANS